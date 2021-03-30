[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Amazon announces four new delivery stations in South Florida. The new delivery stations will power the last mile of Amazon’s order process and help increase efficiency of deliveries. Specifically for customers in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Packages are shipped to delivery stations from neighboring Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers and loaded into vehicles for final delivery to customers.

All four delivery stations will create over 400 new, full-time jobs. Jobs are paying a $15 per hour starting wage and offering a variety of benefits packages from day one.

New Delivery Stations

Each of Amazon’s new delivery stations, including the new delivery stations in South Florida, are now designed to meet the needs of our electric delivery vehicles. Ranging from the physical layout to the electrical design, we are optimizing these spaces to offer flexibility and scale as we move closer toward putting 10,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road in 2022.

Delivery stations also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex. Amazon is a great place to work with highly competitive pay, benefits from day-one, and training programs for in-demand jobs.

Locations

Amazon expects the new sites to open later in 2021.

DMI9 – SW 136 th and SW 132 nd Ave., Kendall, FL 33175

and SW 132 Ave., Kendall, FL 33175 DMF9 – 3750 Palm Dr., Homestead, FL 33035

DVB6 – 3701 Flamingo Road, Miramar, FL 33027

DFH1 – 1201 Northwest 64th, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

South Florida Community Leaders Applaud Amazon On New Delivery Stations

City of Homestead Mayor Steven D. Losner

The selection of Homestead by Amazon for the construction of a Delivery Station confirms the position of our community as the new frontier for investment from all comers of the globe. Most importantly, hundreds of new and diverse job opportunities will be created for our residents. The economic impact for Homestead will quickly expand as other business and industry leaders take note of this project and our area. I am confident we are poised to welcome further expansion of jobs, our tax base and the local economy while enhancing our quality of life.

City of Miramar Mayor Wayne M. Messam

Miramar continues to be a destination of choice for business expansion. Our city’s central location provides convenient and quick access to Broward, Palm Beach and Miami Dade Counties. We welcome Amazon and the jobs they will bring to our city.

City of Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis

We are happy that Amazon has chosen the City to open their last-mile delivery station. Not only does this add to our diverse economic portfolio. Best of all, it provides much needed job opportunities to the community at-large as we move towards post-pandemic recovery.

Miami-Dade Beacon Council President and CEO, Michael A. Finney

We welcome these latest Amazon Delivery Stations to South Miami-Dade County as they are driving much-needed jobs in our community. We all know the great advantages Miami offers to incoming business. Therefore it’s fantastic to see Amazon expand in our great city.

Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance President & CEO Bob Swindell

The Alliance is thrilled that Amazon has again chosen to make significant investments and add quality living-wage jobs in Broward County. Especially with the addition of new Delivery Stations in Fort Lauderdale and Miramar.

Amazon Spokesperson Owen Torres

We are excited to continue our investment in Florida with new delivery stations across Miami-Dade and Broward counties will create hundreds of new job opportunities and provide faster and more efficient delivery for customers. We look forward to continuing our growth in South Florida and want to thank local and state leaders for their support in making these projects possible.