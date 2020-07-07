Amazon comes to South Dade

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Commissioner Dennis C. Moss is sponsoring an agreement that will go to the Board of County Commissioners at its July 8, 2020 meeting, that will sell land to Amazon in order for them to build a million square feet of warehouse space and provide 325 jobs in the Naranja area near Homestead Air Reserve Base.

Amazon will make an investment of $80 million in its facilities, and the 325 permanent jobs created will provide salaries of at least $32,000.

Moss has been working with the county administration on creating a logistics hub in the area for many years.

Amazon will join FedEx, the Steel Mill and other projects that are being considered. Commissioner Moss stated that the South Dade area needs to stay tuned for other major announcements in the near future.

The commissioner stated that he and the administration were close to finalizing a deal with Miami Wilds to build a water theme park at ZooMiami, and that the Larcenia Bullard Plaza in Richmond Heights is well under construction.

Further, Moss said that there are other major projects that he is working on.

In addition to the 325 jobs, Amazon will pay the county $22 million, with 25 percent or approximately $5.5 million going to the Miami-Dade County Affordable Housing Trust Fund, and 75 percent of the proceeds going into the Homestead Air Reserve Base Trust Fund in order to further economic development in the immediate area.