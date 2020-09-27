I Am Ready! Lisa Hanna Confirms Bid for Jamaica’s PNP Presidency

Kingston, Jamaica – Lisa Hanna, four term People’s National Party (PNP) Member of Parliament for St. Ann South Eastern today announced her candidacy for President of the 82 year Party, which led Jamaica’s fight for universal adult suffrage and independence.

“After careful consideration, prayer, and discussion with my family, constituents, and fellow comrades, I have decided to offer myself in service of the PNP as its President” Ms. Hanna said. “I know the challenges ahead, but I am ready.” she affirms.

“The PNP is at a crossroads, and Jamaica expects us to meet the moment. The Party must begin the internal healing process immediately, and move forward together in unity, if we are to be the strong opposition the country needs now” she added. The strategy of moving forward must include the widest consultation and inclusiveness to shape the future of the People’s Party and the future government it will form.

Ms. Hanna, who is the current Party Treasurer and Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, said she had reflected with humility on the message from the people, and wished to affirm that “not only am I the person that can lead the Party, to regain the confidence of all of our people, but the woman that will” she continued.

If successful, Ms. Hanna would be the second woman to lead the Party, the first being former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Portia Simpson Miller.

Ms. Hanna, who was recently named in a national poll as the front runner for the Presidency by double digits, has been active on the ground with her councillor candidates and the people across her constituency since the September 3rd election and noted that “ The people of SESA and I are committed to working together in building bridges and improving our foundation. This I believe may serve as a catalyst in improving and transforming the Party, as I must lead by example,” she said.

“We as a Party, have been distracted by internal conflict for too long, and it has kept us away from our purpose, and the people of Jamaica have seen that, they have told us so loudly. This transformational movement is not done singularly, or by sitting on the fence thinking about change – Comrades, this shift starts with us. I too remember the electricity of the past, when the people moved with consensus – in power. Let’s bring back the love and re-imagine the Party’s purpose and chart our path collectively for 2020 and beyond.”