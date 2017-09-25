Blogalicious celebrates diversity and women leaders in social media

Blogging conference, Blogalicious weekend returns to Miami October 5-8

MIAMI – Blogalicious Weekend, the largest blogging conference celebrating diversity and women leaders in social media, is happening in Miami October 5-8.

Held at the Hilton Miami Downtown, the ninth annual Blogalicious Weekend welcomes hundreds of the biggest bloggers, Instagrammers, YouTube personalities, Twitter voices, Facebook stars, authors, speakers and dynamic social media influencers.

The conference returns to Miami for four days of inspiration and learning of the latest social media success strategies and trends.

Blogalicious chief curator and co-founder Stacey Ferguson says of the upcoming Miami weekend, “Women of color leading social media movements and businesses is buzzed about in the media today, but since its inception nine years ago, Blogalicious has served as a platform for women to celebrate diversity, amplify their voices and define success online. We are proud to bring our global movement to Miami.”

There will be inspiring speeches, intensive workshops, celebrations, receptions, fitness, film screenings and more than a few surprises that answer the theme of this year’s Blogalicious conference: #TribeUp.

Ferguson says, “We’re celebrating the importance of tribes — the trusted communities Blogalicious attendees have built and are so expertly leading. We are paying homage to our tribe of multicultural, social media enthusiasts who continually build and foster platforms; destinations, resources, collaborations and connections that bring to light movements, information, life-hacks and social issues to the world around them.”

Blogalicious Weekend’s Sponsors

Blogalicious Weekend’s sponsors are keenly plugged in to importance of tribe. Premium sponsors include Kia Motors, who will be offering Ride and Drives for Blogalicious attendees and media, allowing them to get behind the wheel of several Kia models, plus a Kia Lifestyle suite where attendees and media can learn more about Kia’s innovations for 2017.

Premium sponsor Coca-Cola is hosting a welcome party not to be missed, as well as providing refreshment-filled hospitality suite throughout the event.

Signature sponsor AARP is hosting a VIP Master Mind Day luncheon and an AARP Lounge for attendees throughout the conference.

A limited number of tickets are still available for purchase for the entire weekend, or single day passes, at BeBlogalicious.com.