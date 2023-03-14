Why Should You Choose Eagle Malibu Roof Tile for South Florida Homes?

Malibu profile roof tiles are all the rage in South Florida, and it’s easy to see why. They offer a stunning beauty to any residential or commercial building reminiscent of the aesthetically pleasing roofscapes of Italy, Greece, or France.

Weston, FL, roofers also agree that this type of tile can last you a lifetime, but there are many other benefits as well. Here is why you should choose eagle Malibu roof tile for your South Florida home.

Malibu Profile Roof Tiles Benefits

Tile roofs, in general, are amongst the most durable roofs out there. Clay or concrete tile roofs can easily last you 30 years, but many companies guarantee that they can reach well over 60 years if you take care of them.

Eagle Malibu concrete tile roofs can drastically change your home’s appearance, giving it that Mediterranean-style aesthetic that perfectly compliments any modern architectural design with ease, especially large buildings.

This type of roof also comes in various hues and ranges or blends that you can use to create a unique yet stunning beautiful roof for your home. What’s more, this type of roof can boost your home’s value by thousands of dollars and decrease your energy consumption during the hot South Florida summers.

This is because roof tiles are energy-efficient. They emit the sun’s heat back into the atmosphere rather than absorbing it and warming up your home, and this type of roof generally allows for more ventilation.

This means that you won’t have to worry about your AC consuming energy as much as before, and if you want to cool your roof even further and reduce your costs, you can always pick a lighter-colored tile roof.

Lighter colors, in general, absorb even less heat than darker ones, and this dynamic also applies to roofs as well. Apart from this, Malibu roof tiles also require less maintenance than other types of roofs, such as shingles roofs, since they are far more durable and resistant to bad weather. Apart from this, tile roofs are among the best fire-resistant roofs out there, even if we are talking about external or internal fires.

Eagle Malibu Roof Tile Maintenance

As you can see, Eagle Malibu tile roofs come with plenty of advantages that will boost any home’s natural beauty, durability, energy consumption, and market value. These types of roofs originated in countries like Italy, France, and Greece which can also experience hot summer days, which is why they are a great choice for South Florida homes as well.

But how do these types of roofs stand when it comes to maintenance? Turns out, they are quite easy to take care of since they are more resistant than other types of roofs, which means that even if you forget to check them up, they can handle it.

Of course, if you observe any broken tiles or flashing, you should replace them as soon as you can to prevent more damage. If moss, algae, or mildew is present, you can easily remove it.