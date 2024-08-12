MIAMI – Anthony Bold, the founder and CEO of Miami’s premium electrolyte water company, DRINKWATR, is excited to introduce its inaugural athlete representative: Brandon Jones, a professional NFL player and Safety for the Denver Broncos.

As a competitive NFL player who recently left the Miami Dolphins to play for the Denver Broncos, Jones exemplifies everything a DRINKWATR athlete is: Bold, courageous, ambitious, and determined.

“I’m thrilled to announce Brandon as the first DRINKWATR athlete. To celebrate this new partnership, I teamed up with him to create a new visual campaign that represents our common core principles. What’s more bold or courageous than a real-life tiger?” said Bold.

Professional Ahtletes as Spokepersons

Jones is DRINKWATR’s first athlete & spokesperson and will be featured in the brand’s Stay Strong Series, scheduled to launch this November.

The idea of joining forces with professional athletes to promote strength and fitness originated from Bold’s mantra ‘Stay Strong’, which helped keep him motivated in the early days of developing DRINKWATR.

“Now ‘Stay Strong’ is DRINKWATR’s official trademarked slogan and is the underlying force behind our collaborations with athletes like Jones. At DRINKWATR, we will not be relegated to just traditional high-performer NFL players–we’re looking forward to collaborating with Olympic fencing athletes, e-sports players, attorneys, and doctors who embody the company’s core brand values. Ultimately, I want to be a catalyst for positive change and inspire others to be the very best at what they do,” said Bold.

DRINKWATR’s Stay Strong Series will provide a behind-the-scenes look into the daily choices and rituals that high-performing athletes and entrepreneurs follow to achieve greatness in their chosen industry. According to Bold, the collaboration between him and Jones happened organically: “Brandon’s enthusiasm about DRINKWATR has been great since the first day he and his wife tried our elite electrolyte water in Miami International Airport,” Bold stated.

Under DRINKWATR’s private membership, scheduled to launch this November, members will have the option to virtually connect with DRINKWATR athletes. “DRINKWATR members will have access to a variety of perks including booking private consultations with our athletes. This will essentially connect them to the world’s top athletes and entrepreneurs and give them exclusive access to insightful coaching,” Bold stated.