Choosing an LLC Name? These Steps Will Walk You Through the Process

When starting a new LLC, choosing the right name is an important step. This process can seem daunting, but with these steps, you’ll be able to choose a legally proper name and representative of your business. So what do you need to keep in mind when naming your LLC? Read on and take a look.

Familiarize yourself with the naming guidelines in your area

The first step in choosing an LLC name is to familiarize yourself with the naming guidelines in your area. Different states have varying requirements, so it’s important to know what is and isn’t allowed in your state. For example, some states require that LLC names include certain words or abbreviations, such as “LLC” or “LLC” Others have restrictions on what words can be used in a name, such as “bank” or “university.” The seasoned business consultants behind Venture Smarter suggest that if you’re unsure where to start, you can look up your state’s business entity database for inspiration. Once you know the guidelines, you can begin brainstorming possible names.

Your name should be available and not already in use

Of course, ensure that the name you want is available and not already in use. The last thing you want is to choose a name only to find out later that someone else is already using it. The best way to check availability is to search your state’s business entity database. This will tell you if the name is already in use or if it’s available for you to register. Otherwise, you can also contact your state’s LLC division directly. They should be able to tell you if the name is available or if it’s already been taken. If you find that the name you want is already in use, you need to brainstorm some other options because you can’t use a name that’s already taken.

Get creative with your LLC name

The sky’s the limit when choosing a name for your LLC. However, there are some factors you should keep in mind. First, your name should be reflective of what your business does. This will make it easier for potential customers to find you and understand what you do. For instance, if you’re a graphic design firm, you might want to include words like “design” or “creative” in your name. You should also try to choose a name that is easy to remember and spell. This will allow people to find you online and give your business a professional image.

Research your competitors

When choosing a name for your LLC, it’s also a good idea to research your competitors. See what they’re called and how their names reflect their businesses. This can give you some ideas on what works and what doesn’t. You can also get an idea of what names are already taken in your industry to avoid them. Remember that your LLC name should not be too similar to your competitors. Else, you could run into legal trouble. For example, if you’re in the same industry as someone who has a trademark on their name, you could be sued for trademark infringement.

Keep it simple

You also want to keep your LLC name as simple as possible. This will make it easier for people to remember and spell. For example, the name “Smith & Sons Construction LLC” is much easier to remember and spell than “The Smiths’ Sons’ Construction Company.” It’s also important to avoid using words that are too technical or industry-specific in your name. Otherwise, it might be confusing for people who are not familiar with your industry. A simple LLC name will also make it easier for you to use in marketing materials and your website. So when you’re brainstorming names, try to keep it straightforward.

Choose a name and register it

Finally, once you’ve chosen a name for your LLC, it’s time to register it with your state. You’ll need to fill out some paperwork and pay a filing fee. On average, it may take a few weeks to get your LLC registered. You may also have to get your business license and permits in order. Also, prepare to have your LLC name trademarked. This will protect it from being used by someone else in your industry. After registering your LLC and obtaining all the necessary licenses and permits, you’re ready to start doing business!



Your LLC name is an essential part of your business identity. It’s how customers will find you and what they’ll associate with your business. So it’s worth taking the time to choose a name that is both legally sound and representative of your business. Keep these things in mind when choosing a name for your LLC, and you’ll be on the right track.