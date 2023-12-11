FORT LAUDERDALE – Caribbean hospitality sales and marketing industry experts will be able to learn how to leverage artificial intelligence and programmatic advertising to enhance their work, through a new partnership between the CHTA Education Foundation and Basis Technologies.

The Education Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) charity providing educational programs for Caribbean hospitality professionals, has signed Basis Technologies, with offices in the U.S., as a strategic partner offering access to its proprietary software and learning systems.

“The hospitality sector remains the greatest economic driver in the Caribbean and with the rapid advancement of technology, service professionals must be prepared to use these tools to maintain the advantage,” explained Karolin Troubetskoy, Chairwoman of the Education Foundation. “This new partnership fulfills our aim of being at the forefront of training for our industry experts.”

Basis Technologies provides programmatic advertising and media automation salutations to improve omnichannel marketing performance and drive profitability for marketing organizations. The platform is scalable, allowing for all levels of marketing professionals to maximize their advertising budgets and increase their reach and share of voice with this simple, one-stop shop platform.

“Basis Technologies aligns with the Education Foundation’s mission to offer world class learning opportunities for the Caribbean service industry,” said JJ Villani, Sr. agency lead, Basis Technologies. “By democratizing the power of automated digital advertising for marketing professionals everywhere, we can ensure that business communities across the globe thrive.”

Destination marketing organizations and sales and marketing hotel professionals in the hospitality sector both large and small would benefit from this new partnership, which will allow them to access Basis AdTech Academy. This virtual learning program provides industry knowledge and certification in how advertising technology integrates planning, digital operations, reporting, and financial reconciliation across various media channels. From large, diverse destination marketing budgets focused on Facebook or Google ads, marketers can benefit by diversifying their spend across various digital channels.

The partnership will provide a US$500 award towards further education for one of the candidates who complete this certification and become Basis Certified through this program.