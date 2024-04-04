National Association of Black Journalists South Florida and National Association of Hispanic Journalists Set to Host the Annual Career Fair

MIAMI – The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) South Florida Chapter is happy to announce its 8th annual career fair. This year, they have partnered with the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) South Florida Chapter to host this year’s career fair.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 20, at Broward College-Miramar Campus. The campus is at 1930 SW 145th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027, and will run from 8 am to 2 pm. The career fair is an excellent opportunity for job seekers at all levels, from students to professionals, in the media industry.

In attendance will be leading TV and radio stations and newspapers from Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. Attendees can present their resumes, portfolios, clips, and reels to potential employers. The event is open to everyone, and attendees can secure their spot by pre-registering at https://lnkd.in/ecvXfK3K for $10 (free for students).

Throughout the day, participants will have the opportunity to explore various career paths and opportunities for growth within journalism and communications. They will also interact with TV anchors, reporters, and media managers from multiple esteemed companies.

NABJ South Florida is dedicated to advocating for African American journalists, media-related professionals, and students in the Tri-County area.

Workshops

The Career Fair will feature informative workshops, including:

Navigating the Evolving Landscape of Corporate Communications (9 am-10 am)

Unveiling the Dynamics of Sports Journalism in the Digital Age (10 am-11 am)

Landing Your First Job(1 pm-2 pm)

“Our job fair is a unique platform for young and aspiring journalists passionate about media and broadcasting to connect with industry leaders. Whether you’re a recent graduate, seasoned professional, or looking to transition into a new career, our annual Career Fair offers invaluable networking and learning opportunities.” Juan Diasgranados-NABJ South Florida Member and Career Fair Coordinator.

Participating Companies

Confirmed media outlets participating in the career fair include but are not limited to CBS Miami, Miami Herald, WLRN, WSVN, and Cox Media. The Florida Panthers, Publix, McClatchy, and Delta Airlines generously sponsored the event.