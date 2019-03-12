“Join Me In Jamaica” Digital Campaign Wins at American Advertising Awards

KINGSTON, Jamaica– Jamaica Tourist Board’s ‘Join Me in Jamaica’ digital campaign copped three awards at the 54th Annual Nashville American Advertising “Addy” Awards on Saturday, March 2.

The awards included: Silver Addy – Online/Interactive Campaign; Silver Addy – Webisode Series; and Silver Addy – Online/Interactive Campaign – Join Me In Jamaica Sweepstakes.

“Join Me In Jamaica” Digital Campaign

The Jamaica Tourist Board’s Join Me In Jamaica digital video campaign was launched summer 2018 to connect travelers to the people of Jamaica and showcase the authentic experiences the island offers.

The campaign presents a series of 90-second videos featuring local celebrities and friends of Jamaica sharing unique stories about their passion, love of the island and what makes it a great place to visit.

Each video was created using the unscripted responses as narrative and accompanied by the spectacular visuals related to their natural surroundings. A new video was launched weekly during the campaign.

See one of the videos here: Join Me In Jamaica: First Man

To further promote the authentic experiences in Jamaica, the JTB invited consumers to explore the sights, sounds and flavors of the beautiful island, through a one-month long promotion where travelers could enter to win a trip to Jamaica and experience a specially-curated Join Me In Jamaica vacation experience.

The American Advertising Awards are the advertising industry’s largest competition, with The Nashville American Advertising Awards ranking as one of the top local competitions that recognizing Nashville’s creative talent.

DVL Seigenthaler/FINN Partners, the Nashville-based hub for FINN Partners, accepted the awards for their creative work on the Join Me In Jamaica campaign.