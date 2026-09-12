“One Life to Live”: Causion and Jeron’s Creative Process

SOUTH FLORIDA – When Causion reimagined a song he recorded over 20 years ago, the Antiguan singer wanted a descriptive video to accompany it. That track, “One Life to Live”, was released in July and the visual is directed by his son Jeron.

Filmed in English Harbour, Antigua, the song and video projects a positive outlook on life. Causion wrote One Life to Live in the mid-1990s after witnessing a tragic incident while on tour in the United States.

His first version of the single was released in 2005. He co-produced the latest cut with Maurice Gregory, his longtime collaborator.

“Working with Jeron was a great experience, a wonderful experience. If I had the opportunity, I would do it all over,” said Causion.

Jeron Bailey was born in New York City but raised in Florida. He attended the University of Central Florida in Tampa where he majored in business management.

While not formally trained in film, he has worked on several projects with Elite Island Resorts, the company that promotes Antiguan tourism.

Causion was inspired to write “One Life to Live” while watching first responders fight to save a man’s life. He recalls telling a friend: “We get up every day and never know what is in store for us. We only have one life to live.”

Larry Basham is director of photography for the video which is produced by Dread Stop Productions. The editor is Michael Garcia, with Gabriela Barbieri on camera.

Causion is Antigua’s official Reggae Ambassador. In November, 2024, he was awarded the Commander of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage, the country’s fourth-highest award.