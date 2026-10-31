Robotics and Artificial Intelligence: Aakarshan Cumberland’s Journey

Wolmer’s Boys’ School student Aakarshan Cumberland is developing a robotics scouting website. He is also exploring artificial intelligence and biomedical engineering.

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Aakarshan Cumberland, a 16-year-old student at Wolmer’s Boys’ School, is developing a website to help robotics teams plan competition strategies — an early step toward his goal of building technology that improves health care in Jamaica.

The fifth-form student and Robotics Society member is designing the platform for the FIRST Tech Challenge robotics community. It would allow teams to collect and analyze information about competitors, including their robots’ capabilities and playing styles.

The project is still in development.

Cumberland said he wants it to serve teams beyond his own school, helping them make better-informed decisions during competitions.

“What makes this project especially meaningful to me is its potential impact beyond just my own team. I’d like to create something that other FTC teams can benefit from as well, helping them make more informed decisions and get the most out of their competitions.”

Learning robotics and coding at Wolmer’s

Cumberland’s interest in technology began with taking apart electronics to understand how they worked. He later explored Python and HTML before joining the school’s robotics program in third form.

“I attended a club meeting and was fascinated by the robots they showcased and how the members explained their creations. That experience really sparked my interest in robotics and programming,” he recalled.

He now works primarily with Python, Java, CSS and JavaScript, building his skills through online resources, tutorials and independent projects. He also hopes to become captain of the school’s robotics team.

His participation in a world robotics championship in April gave him experience beyond the classroom and reinforced the value of collaboration.

Website development has brought its own challenges. Building a useful scouting platform requires attention to structure, appearance, functionality and the information teams need to make decisions.

“I enjoy learning by actually building things, as it allows me to apply what I’ve learned, identify gaps in my understanding and develop my problem-solving skills. Through robotics, I’ve also gained experience using programming tools to develop and improve the functionality of our robot,” he explained.

Research and problem-solving behind the code

Cumberland said research can be one of the most demanding parts of programming. Before writing code, he must compare approaches. Moreover, he has to understand tools and work out how the pieces of a project fit together.

“Even while coding, there’s a constant need to look things up, troubleshoot problems and test different solutions.”

He breaks projects into manageable tasks, consults documentation and tutorials, tests alternatives and reviews his work. The process has taught him that research is as important as writing code.

Artificial intelligence expands his outlook

Speaking at the IEEE Talent and Technology Expo in Kingston, Cumberland said the event broadened his understanding of artificial intelligence and the connections among science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM.

A presentation by Amber Group founder Dushyant Savadia prompted him to consider how AI could affect daily life, work and future careers.

“AI is already becoming a part of our everyday lives, and I believe it’s important that we learn how to use it and recognise the opportunities it presents.”

The Wolmer’s robotics team also demonstrated its robot at the expo, giving members a chance to discuss their work and exchange ideas with other technology enthusiasts.

For Cumberland, the experience underscored that technical knowledge is only part of the learning process.

“Everyone starts somewhere, and being willing to ask questions, share ideas and learn from others is just as important as having technical knowledge.”

Robotics and biomedical engineering for Jamaica

Cumberland hopes to study software or biomedical engineering over the next five to 10 years. His interests include robotics, medical devices, assistive technology and biofabrication — fields he wants to explore to help improve patient care.

He hopes to develop technology that helps medical professionals deliver care. He prefers not to focus only on appointment systems or health care administration.

“My goal would be to contribute to solutions that aren’t just technologically interesting, but have a practical purpose and positively impact people’s lives,” he said.

He is particularly interested in tools that could help medical professionals and patients. Especially in settings with limited resources or specialized equipment.

Beyond health care, Cumberland sees potential for technology to support education, agriculture and public transportation in Jamaica. For example, he points to crop-monitoring tools, more efficient resource use and better information sharing among public institutions.

“I think the important thing is to recognize that technology isn’t just about creating impressive products; it’s about finding practical ways to make people’s lives better,” he said.

Cumberland wants more Jamaican schools to offer practical opportunities in coding, robotics and artificial intelligence, supported by equipment, mentorship and extracurricular programs.

He said students should have opportunities to explore technology even if they do not plan to pursue careers in the field. Access to digital tools and online learning resources, he added, can help young Jamaicans develop projects for audiences beyond the island.

“Jamaica has the talent and creativity to contribute meaningfully to the global technology industry. We just need to continue investing in our skills, embracing innovation and giving young people the opportunities to put their ideas into practice,” he said.

His advice to young programmers: Start small

Balancing schoolwork, robotics and personal projects requires discipline. Cumberland prioritizes his studies while making time to build technical skills and contribute to the Robotics Society.

For students interested in programming, he recommends starting with small projects. Furthermore, he suggests trying different ideas and treating mistakes as opportunities to learn.