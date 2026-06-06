Jamaica Earns Two Top Honors at CTO Caribbean Week in New York

NEW YORK, NY— Jamaica captured two major honors at the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) Caribbean Week in New York on June 2. This underscores the destination’s growing influence in regional tourism marketing and storytelling.

Best Social Media Campaign

The destination received the Caribbean Media Award for Best Social Media Campaign, a category that recognizes standout digital promotions, creator partnerships, and visual storytelling that successfully engage international audiences and spotlight the Caribbean brand. Notably, Jamaica earned the distinction for its campaign featuring Love Island influencers at the 2025 Reggae Marathon. That campaign generated more than 6 million views.

Jamaica was also recognized for freelance travel and lifestyle journalist Dana Givens’ National Geographic feature highlighting luxury experiences on the island. This further reinforces the destination’s appeal across both consumer media and high-impact travel journalism.

The awards were presented during Caribbean Week, the region’s premier tourism gathering. The event brings together ministers, tourism leaders, travel partners, media, and other stakeholders. It celebrates achievements and helps shape the future of Caribbean tourism.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, said the recognition reflects the strength and continued momentum of Jamaica’s tourism sector.

“These awards are a testament to Jamaica’s unwavering commitment to excellence in tourism. They reflect the resilience, innovation, and collaborative efforts of our tourism partners who continue to elevate Brand Jamaica on the global stage. We are honoured to be recognized by our regional peers and remain focused on delivering authentic, sustainable, and world-class experiences for our visitors,” said Minister Bartlett.

Regional Tourism Marketing

Director of Tourism Donovan White said the regional recognition highlights the effectiveness of Jamaica’s marketing strategy and the enduring strength of its tourism product.

“Receiving these awards at Caribbean Week is particularly meaningful because it comes from within our regional tourism community. It reinforces the effectiveness of our marketing strategies, the strength of our tourism product, and the passion of the Jamaican people who create memorable experiences for every visitor,” White said.

Jamaica’s tourism sector continues to deliver strong results. It is supported by strategic investment and expanded airlift. Product diversification also helps. There is also a strong focus on resilience and workforce development. As a result, the destination remains one of the Caribbean’s most in-demand markets. It draws millions of visitors each year and delivers broad economic impact across the island.

The latest award at CTO Caribbean Week strengthens Jamaica’s regional tourism leadership. It also supports its drive for growth, innovation, and long-term sustainability.