Keith & Tex: New Album Release and Grammy Bid

TAMPA – Most of the artists being considered for the Best Reggae Album category at next year’s Grammy Awards were not born when Keith & Tex were dominating Jamaican charts in the 1960s.

The veteran duo, whose classic songs include Stop That Train and Tonight, are in the running for one of the final five spots. This is with Gun Life, which was released in March by Liquidator Music.

Produced by Roberto Sanchez of Spain, Gun Life has 12 new songs. Keith notes that this shows their commitment to keeping current.

“We are not just a rock steady act from the past, we are still writing and recording new reggae songs. These songs are about love, culture, and life experiences that are current today,” he said.

Gun Life, their third album with Sanchez, is up against some formidable rivals. These include Vybz Kartel, Jesse Royal, Glen Washington, and Elephant Man.

The Recording Academy, organizers of the annual Grammy Awards, released the preliminary lists for the 2026 ceremony on October 3rd. The final nominations will be announced on November 7th.

A duo since the mid-1960s, Keith & Tex had several hit songs in the late 1960s for producer Derrick Harriot. These included Tonight, Stop That Train, and a cover of The Temptations’ Don’t Look Back.

Keith migrated to the United States where he served in the army for 20 years. He presently lives in Tampa, Florida.

Tex settled in Canada and worked with the government until his retirement. He still lives there.

Since reviving their music careers in the 1990s, Keith and Tex have recorded a handful of albums. Same Old Story in 2017 and Freedom, released five years later, are the others produced by Sanchez.