Bartlett Pays Tribute to Reggae Legend Jimmy Cliff Following His Passing

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has expressed profound sadness at the passing of reggae icon, actor, and global cultural ambassador Jimmy Cliff. He hailed him as “a trailblazer whose voice, vision, and artistry helped place Jamaica at the centre of the world’s cultural imagination.”

Jimmy Cliff, born James Chambers in Somerton, St. James, within Minister Bartlett’s own constituency of East Central St. James, passed away today. He was 81 years old and died following complications from a seizure and pneumonia.

Minister Bartlett, who enjoyed a close personal relationship with Cliff over many decades, described the entertainer as “one of Jamaica’s most talented sons,” whose influence “reshaped how the world sees, hears and understands the Jamaican story.”

“Jimmy Cliff was not only a superstar; he was brand ambassador,” Minister Bartlett said. “Through songs like Many Rivers to Cross, The Harder They Come, and You Can Get It If You Really Want, Jimmy offered the world truth, resilience, and hope, wrapped in the unmistakable rhythm of Jamaica. He was both a trailblazer and an influencer; an enduring voice who helped make little Jamaica a cultural heavyweight on the global stage,” Bartlett continued.

Minister Bartlett noted that Cliff’s global impact went far beyond music. He recalled his groundbreaking role in the iconic 1972 film The Harder They Come. This role helped introduce reggae to mainstream international audiences. It remains one of the most important cultural exports in Jamaica’s history.

“As a performer, actor, and activist, Jimmy Cliff expanded the boundaries of our creative imagination. He helped define who we are, and he carried our spirit to every continent. His contribution to building Brand Jamaica is immeasurable,” the tourism minister added.

Jimmy Cliff Boulevard

In 2019, Minister Bartlett played a leading role in honouring the entertainer with the renaming of Montego Bay’s famed Hip Strip to Jimmy Cliff Boulevard, an initiative he described today as “a small but meaningful token of the gratitude Jamaica owes him.”

“The world saw Jimmy Cliff as a legend but in Somerton, we knew him as family. His journey from rural St. James to global stardom continues to inspire generations. His legacy will remain an eternal reminder that greatness can spring from even the humblest beginnings,” Bartlett reflected.

The tourism minister extended heartfelt condolences to Mr. James Chambers’ family, friends, colleagues, the music fraternity, the people of Somerton, and fans across the globe.

“We have lost a titan, but Jimmy Cliff’s voice, his message, and his impact will continue to echo across time. Jamaica is better because he lived, and the world is richer because he performed,” he said.