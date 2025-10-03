Keys to Paradise: D.C. Realtors Unlock Jamaica’s Booming Real Estate Market

WASHINGTON D.C. – Over 40 leading real estate professionals from across the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area got an exclusive look at Jamaica’s dynamic real estate investment opportunities during “Keys to Paradise,” a showcase hosted by D C Association of Realtors and featured representations by the Embassy of Jamaica

The event spotlighted Jamaica’s surging property sector and the wide range of incentives available to U.S. investors.

Investment Incentives and Advantages

Delivering the keynote presentation, Ms. Aliecia Taylor, Minister Counsellor for Trade and Economic Affairs at the Embassy, outlined the extensive benefits for investors.

These include employee tax credits, capital allowances on industrial properties, reduced or waived stamp duties on productive inputs, and duty-free importation of capital goods and materials. Special Economic Zones (SEZs) offer even greater advantages for companies operating on the island.

“Jamaica’s strategic location provides unmatched air and sea connectivity to major global markets,” said Ms. Taylor. “Coupled with strong governance, consistent policies, and an open investment regime, we provide a secure environment for both local and foreign investors.”

Infrastructure, Workforce, and Economic Resilience

Ms. Taylor highlighted Jamaica’s strong fundamentals, including a trainable workforce of 1.4 million, modern telecommunications and transportation infrastructure, and over 150 kilometers of new highways built in the last decade. She also pointed to Jamaica’s expanding national broadband network.

Jamaica’s macroeconomic success was a central focus. The country has cut its debt-to-GDP ratio from 147% in 2013 to 68.7% as of March 2025, with a target of 60% by 2027. Jamaica has also sustained 16 consecutive quarters of economic growth since COVID-19, excluding Q3 2024, which was impacted by Hurricane Beryl. Foreign direct investment now exceeds US$18.9 billion.

Progress on Security

Acknowledging investor concerns, Ms. Taylor reported notable progress in crime reduction. “Jamaica has seen a 41% decline in homicides this year compared to the same period last year,” she stated. She credited the results to enhanced national security infrastructure, stronger public-private partnerships, and targeted crime-reduction strategies.

Industry Voices

The event also featured contributions from industry leaders who shared their insights on navigating Jamaica’s property market:

Embassy’s Commitment

Participation in the “Keys to Paradise” is part of the Embassy’s broader efforts to promote Jamaica as a premier investment destination and to advance the Government of Jamaica’s growth and development agenda.