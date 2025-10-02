Savor Jamaican Jerk Cuisine at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival

MIRAMAR – The 23rd Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival (GJJF), will happen on Sunday, November 9, 2025, from 1pm-10 pm. It will be held at Miramar Regional Park located at 16801 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, Fl 33027. Known as the largest Caribbean food festival in the U.S., the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, presented by Publix and VP Records, isn’t just about delicious jerk chicken and mouthwatering island flavors. It’s a rich cultural culinary festival experience with a side of an incredible Sunday dinner vibe. Guests will enjoy culinary delights from top Jamaican and Caribbean chefs. Food vendors will showcase authentic jerk cuisine and innovative twists on a variety of cuisine from the West Indies.

Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Event Features

Live performances from gospel to reggae and dancehall – superstars to be announced soon

from gospel to reggae and dancehall – superstars to be announced soon Celebrity chefs on the Publix Culinary Stage,

on the Publix Culinary Stage, Cultural presentations – a showcase of the Caribbean experience

– a showcase of the Caribbean experience Authentic Marketplace featuring a wide range of exciting merchandise and arts & crafts

featuring a wide range of exciting merchandise and arts & crafts It’s a Vibe!

“Each year, the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival grows in excitement and energy. This year we’re raising the bar even higher,” said Eddy Edwards, CEO of Jamaican Jerk Festival USA, Inc. “Our focus remains on delivering the authentic flavors of Jamaican jerk cuisine. We also aim to enhance the overall patron experience — from food to entertainment to family fun. We want every guest to walk away feeling that this year’s festival was truly something special.”

Caribbean Food Festival Celebrates 23 Years

For 23 unforgettable years, the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival has been South Florida’s ultimate celebration of Caribbean flavor, culture, and community.

Each year, this iconic event serves up the very best in authentic Caribbean cuisine, sizzling entertainment, and family-friendly fun.

More than just a festival, it’s a tradition that unites generations and cultures. Thousands come together to enjoy mouthwatering jerk dishes, vibrant music, and an atmosphere that radiates joy. It’s like the togetherness of a Sunday dinner with family.

VIP Experience

The VIP Experience is a feast for the senses — an all-inclusive haven featuring premium cocktails and authentic Jamaican delicacies. It also includes comfortable table seating and a prime bird’s-eye view of the electrifying live stage performances.

Guests can sip, savor, and soak in the action in comfort while enjoying the best seat in the house.

Reserve your space now. For tickets and information, visit www.jerkfestival.com