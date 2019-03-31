Shaggy Drops New Single “You” Ft. Alexander Stewart Off His Upcoming Solo Album Wah Gwaan?!

NEW YORK – On Friday March 29th, the GRAMMY-winning, multi-platinum musician Shaggy unleashes his latest single “You” featuring the 19-year-old rising Canadian singer-songwriter Alexander Stewart.

Shaggy has tunnel vision for his one and only on his addictive new pop track, produced by Dwayne Shippy.

“You” is the second single (following “Use Me“) off Shaggy’s first solo album in six years Wah Gwaan?!, to be released worldwide on May 10th, 2019 on The CherryTree Music Company, Brooklyn Knights Entertainment and 300 Entertainment.

Wah Gwaan?! is Shaggy’s most personal album to date and features a slew of collaborations from Jason Derulo, Nikki Jam, Noah Powa, rising dancehall superstar Shenseea and more.

The LP arrives shortly after his GRAMMY-winning collaborative album 44/876 with Sting.

He will join Sting for a series of shows spanning across the UK in late May. See full list of Shaggy tour dates.

Also, fans can tune in next Sunday, April 7th at 8:00-10:00 PM to ABC. Shaggy will appear as an all-star celebrity duet mentor and performer on American Idol.