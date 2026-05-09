Jamaica Shines at Passport D.C. 2026: Reggae, Rum, Coffee and Culture

WASHINGTON D.C. — The spirit of Jamaica left an indelible mark on Washington, D.C.’s highly anticipated Passport DC “Around the World Embassy Tour” 2026. The Embassy of Jamaica opened its doors on Saturday, May 2, to more than 4,375 visitors eager for an authentic taste of Jamaica.

Bathed in warm sunshine reminiscent of a true Jamaican day, patrons began gathering well before the Embassy’s doors opened. Excitement filled the air as visitors lined the streets awaiting an opportunity to experience Jamaica’s rich culture, cuisine, music, and hospitality. The line to enter the Embassy extended onto the street and wound around the block into Connecticut Avenue. This reflected the immense interest in the Jamaican experience.

Passport DC’s “Around the World Embassy Tour” is an annual Washington DC tradition. It gives residents and tourists the opportunity to visit embassies representing countries from across the globe. Visitors experience their cuisine, fashion, music, dance, innovations and cultural heritage.

A Taste of Jamaica

With reggae and dancehall music setting the atmosphere, guests were treated to samples of rum punch. This was fueled through a partnership with Campari USA, owners of the Appleton Estate and Wray & Nephew brands. Visitors also enjoyed world-renowned Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee. In addition, authentic Jamaican beef patties, traditional Jamaican cuisine, and tropical fruits synonymous with Jamaica. Plus, a variety of snacks was served courtesy of Grace Foods.

Immersive displays and vibrant visuals were presented through a collaboration between the Embassy of Jamaica and the Jamaica Tourist Board. These features added another layer to the experience. They brought Jamaica’s culture, beauty, and energy vividly to life.

Deputy Chief of Mission, Ms. Lishann Salmon, stated the Embassy was pleased with the exceptionally strong and enthusiastic turnout from visitors.

“It was a pleasure to host such a diverse and enthusiastic group of visitors during the Passport DC ‘Around the World Embassy Tour,’” Salmon said. “Our goal was to transport our guests to Jamaica through an immersive cultural experience, showcasing our vibrant traditions, delicious cuisine and the natural beauty of our island. We are thrilled to have been able to share the spirit of Jamaica with all who attended.”

Cultural Exchange

President and Chief Executive Officer of Events DC, Angie M. Gates, underscored the importance of the annual initiative in promoting cultural exchange and global understanding.

“Events DC’s Around the World Embassy Tour and Passport DC attract nearly 40,000 attendees each year and allow the diplomatic community to highlight the very best of their home countries,” Gates remarked. “Washington, D.C., is a world-class destination for many reasons. With such a high concentration of embassies, locals and tourists have an unparalleled opportunity to experience a wide range of local, national and international traditions from around the globe.”

Brand Jamaica

Community Relations Officer at the Embassy, Mr. Emile Wallace-Waddell, said Jamaica’s strong international brand made the event a valuable tourism and cultural promotion opportunity.

“With the immense brand recognition associated with Jamaica, events like this provide an excellent opportunity to place our country before a curious and diverse audience,” Wallace-Waddell said. “It builds interest in our country, and we hope that the curiosity and experience translate into visitors eventually travelling to Jamaica to experience the island firsthand.”

The Embassy’s presentation reinforced Jamaica’s lasting appeal on the world stage. It used music, cuisine, and cultural pride to create a memorable experience. Thousands of visitors in the U.S. capital took part. This helped strengthen Brand Jamaica worldwide.