Jamaican Embassy Thrills Throngs In Washington DC’s “Around The World Embassy Tour”

WASHINGTON, DC – The spirit of Jamaica became the toast of Washington, DC’s highly-touted Passport DC “Around the World Embassy Tour” 2023, as the Jamaican Embassy opened its doors on May 6 to throngs of guests streaming through the premises in the US capital city to experience the enchanting island paradise.

Not even the long lines that at times spilled out onto the streets, snaking from the Embassy around the block into Connecticut Avenue, could dampen the mood of those who made the Jamaica stop in DC, eager for a sample of delectable bites of Jamaican cuisine and culture.

The event was part of an annual Washington tradition that takes participants “around the world” for a variety of food, art, dance, fashion, music, innovations, and manufactured goods from different countries.

With people gathering as early as an hour before the Embassy doors opened, a warm and energetic atmosphere welcomed the visitors eager to explore the rich heritage and flavors of Jamaica. The event proved to be a resounding success, leaving a lasting impression on the more than one thousand who attended.

Culinary Tour

One of the highlights of the evening was the exquisite culinary tour. The tour featured authentic Jamaican delicacies that tantalized the taste buds. It included mouthwatering jerk chicken and patties, skillfully prepared by the talented chefs from D.C. Jerk@Nite. Complementing the savory delights, rum punch cocktails, refreshing juices, and delicious snacks compliments of Grace Foods. It added an epicurean twist to the signature diplomatic DC festivities.

Tourism Partners

Jamaica Tourist Board and Sandals Resorts generously offered participants temporary escape to the white sand beaches of Jamaica. Through immersive displays and captivating visuals, guests experienced the allure of the island’s crystal-clear waters, vibrant marine life, and stunning landscapes. The JTB-Sandals partnership gave visitors an opportunity to dream. To envision themselves basking in the warmth of the Jamaican sun and enjoying a truly unforgettable vacation.

The Caribbean island’s vistas, flora and fauna were also brought to life. Specifically with artwork from Cheery Joseph, a New York-based Jamaican painter.

“It was a pleasure to host such a diverse and enthusiastic group of visitors during the Passport DC ‘Around the World Embassy Tour,’” said Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy, Ms. Nicola Barker-Murphy. “Our goal was to transport our guests to Jamaica through an immersive cultural experience, showcasing our vibrant traditions, delicious cuisine, and the natural beauty of our island. We are thrilled to have been able to share the spirit of Jamaica with all who attended.”

Its participation in Around the World Embassy Tour was yet another powerful statement by the Embassy of Jamaica as to its continued commitment to fostering cultural exchange and strengthening the bonds of friendship between Jamaica and the United States said Ms. Barke- Murphy.

In wrapping up the evening, Embassy staff extended heartfelt gratitude to all the guests, sponsors, and the Passport DC organizers. Especially, all who helped make the event a remarkable celebration of global diversity.