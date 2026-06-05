Jamaica Wins Top Vote to Join Executive Committee of Inter-American Commission of Women

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Jamaica has been elected to the Executive Committee of the Inter-American Commission of Women (CIM) for the 2026–2029 term. It secured the highest number of votes among all countries chosen during the Commission’s 40th Assembly of Delegates. This took place at the Organization of American States headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The result positions Jamaica at the center of regional decision-making on gender policy. It also signals strong support for the country’s leadership on women’s rights and empowerment across the Americas.

Jamaica was elected on the final day of the Assembly. That day, Member States selected the Commission’s new leadership team to guide its work over the next three years. The successful candidacy was advanced through coordinated efforts by Jamaica’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade. In addition, the Permanent Mission of Jamaica to the OAS played a key role.

Jamaica will be represented on the Executive Committee by Sharon Cobourn Robinson, Principal Director for Gender Affairs in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

Receiving the highest vote total among the newly elected members underscores Jamaica’s longstanding advocacy for gender equality. Furthermore, it highlights the country’s growing influence within the inter-American system.

Gender and Social Policy

The 40th Assembly of Delegates was held May 27–29 under the theme “Women’s Economic Rights in the Americas.” It brought together ministers, senior government officials, representatives of Permanent and Observer Missions to the OAS, international development partners, and experts in gender and social policy.

Deliberations focused on policies to expand women’s economic opportunities. They also aimed to strengthen financial independence, and support full participation in the region’s social and economic development.

Jamaica’s seat on the Executive Committee gives the country a direct role in shaping the CIM’s strategic direction, policy agenda, and programme priorities for 2026–2029. Through that role, Jamaica is expected to continue championing inclusive policies. These policies will advance the economic, social, and political progress of women across the hemisphere.

The Government of Jamaica said it looks forward to working with fellow Member States and regional partners to advance the Commission’s objectives. Moreover, it aims to deepen cooperation in promoting the rights and well-being of women and girls across the Americas.

The election follows another recent recognition for Jamaica’s gender affairs sector. Last week, the OAS unveiled a portrait honoring the late Princess May Lawes in its Hall of Heroes and Heroines. This acknowledgment highlights her pioneering contributions to women’s rights and social development in Jamaica and across the hemisphere.