Government of Jamaica Evacuvation Orders for Hurricane Melissa

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Government of Jamaica, following advice from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), has issued the Disaster Risk Management (Hurricane Melissa) Evacuation Order, 2025. This decision is in accordance with powers under Section 26(2)(c) of the Disaster Risk Management Act. This response highlights the Government of Jamaica’s commitment to public safety.

High Risk Areas

Evacuation Orders have therefore been issued for the following high-risk areas:

Port Royal, Kingston Portland Cottage, Clarendon Rocky Point, Clarendon Old Harbour Bay, St. Catherine Taylor Land, Bull Bay, St. Andrew New Haven, St. Andrew Riverton City, St. Andrew

All residents in these areas MUST evacuate immediately. Jamaica Urban Transport Company (JUTC) Buses and members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force stand prepared to assist with the relocation efforts as directed by the Government of Jamaica.

This action follows the Disaster Risk Management (Declaration of Threatened Area) (Tropical Storm Melissa) Order, made on October 24, 2025. This order was issued by Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness on Sunday, October 26. The declaration labeled the entire island of Jamaica as a threatened area. Such measures illustrate the proactive strategies of the Government of Jamaica in disaster management.

Melissa is now an extremely dangerous Category 5 hurricane. It is capable of catastrophic damage, including structural damage and electrical and communications outages. Additionally, it can cause devastating flooding. The Evacuation Order remains in force for as long as the Declaration of Threatened Area Order is in effect. This shows the vigilance of the Government of Jamaica.

The public is advised that ignoring an Evacuation Order is a criminal offense under the law.

South Florida Caribbean Strong

Donate here to Caribbean Strong Fund at: https://miami.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=3596

US Caribbean Strong Relief Fund at The Miami Foundation or similarly at GEM.org