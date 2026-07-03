Jamaican Legal Counsel Steven Dietrich Makes History Representing International Seabed Authority Before International Tribunal

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Steven Dietrich, Legal Counsel and Director of Legal Affairs at the International Seabed Authority (ISA), has made history as the first Jamaican to appear as counsel before the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) in Hamburg, Germany.

Dietrich led the ISA’s legal representation in proceedings before the Tribunal arising from cases initiated by Nauru Ocean Resources Inc. (NORI) and Tonga Offshore Mining Limited (TOML). This is regarded as a significant development in the interpretation and application of the international legal framework governing activities in the Area under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Major Milestone

His appearance before ITLOS marks a milestone not only for the ISA but also for Jamaica. Notably, Jamaica has hosted the Authority at its headquarters in Kingston since its establishment in 1994. Dietrich’s participation underscores the increasing role of Jamaican legal professionals in shaping international law. Additionally, it highlights their contribution to the work of global judicial institutions.

Leading the Authority’s legal team, Dietrich recently assumed office as ISA’s Legal Counsel and Director of Legal Affairs. He took this position after a distinguished career spanning more than 26 years within the United Nations system. During that time, he served in senior legal positions at United Nations Headquarters in New York, The Hague, Kosovo and Nairobi. There, he advised on governance, treaty interpretation, accountability and dispute resolution.

A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, Dietrich’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for the Authority. This is because it continues to implement Part XI of UNCLOS and advance the development of regulations governing deep-seabed mineral activities.

The proceedings before ITLOS concern issues of considerable importance to the interpretation of UNCLOS and the 1994 Agreement relating to the Implementation of Part XI of the Convention. As the international organization mandated by States Parties to organize and control mineral-related activities in the Area on behalf of humankind as a whole, the ISA is participating in the proceedings. In addition, it seeks to uphold the rule of law, preserve the integrity of its institutional processes and faithfully discharge its responsibilities under the Convention.

Reflecting on the historic appearance, Dietrich said it was both a professional privilege and a responsibility.

“It is a profound honour to represent the International Seabed Authority before the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea. The Authority’s role under UNCLOS carries significant responsibilities, and we remain committed to assisting the Tribunal while safeguarding the integrity of the international legal framework governing the common heritage of humankind.”

The proceedings are being closely watched by States Parties and stakeholders involved in the governance of the international seabed, as the Tribunal considers legal questions with potentially far-reaching implications for the regulation of deep-seabed mineral activities.

Landmark Achievement

For Jamaica, Dietrich’s appearance before the Tribunal represents a landmark achievement. It reflects the country’s longstanding association with the International Seabed Authority and its growing influence in the development of international law.