CTO Unveils Dynamic Lineup For Caribbean Weekend In Miami

MIAMI – A distinguished lineup of regional leaders, global tourism executives and Caribbean creatives will headline the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) Caribbean Weekend in Miami. The event takes place December 4-8, 2025, at Loews Coral Gables Hotel.

Among the featured talent are Vincentian soca sensation Kevin Lyttle, Jamaican musician Shuga, and U.S. Virgin Islands steel pan player Stan Brown who will perform at CTO’s fundraising dinner on Friday, December 5. Award-winning Barbadian media personality Alex Jordan will serve as master of ceremonies.

The annual four-day gathering brings together ministers, directors, entrepreneurs and partners committed to advancing Caribbean tourism and supporting communities in Jamaica and Haiti affected by Hurricane Melissa.

A full program-at-a-glance is available at https://bit.ly/caribbeanweekend.

Featured Speakers and Participants

Caribbean Weekend will feature contributions from leading voices shaping the regional and global tourism landscape, including:

Ian Gooding-Edghill , Chairman, CTO Ministerial Council; Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Barbados

, Chairman, CTO Ministerial Council; Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Barbados Edmund Bartlett , Minister of Tourism, Jamaica

, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica Owen Darrell , Minister of Tourism, Transport, Culture & Sport, Bermuda

Minister of Tourism, Transport, Culture & Sport, Bermuda Andrea Franklin , Chairman, CTO Board of Directors; CEO, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.

, Chairman, CTO Board of Directors; CEO, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. Donovan White , Director of Tourism, Jamaica

, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Erin Wright , Acting CEO and Chief Operations Officer, Bermuda Tourism Authority

, Acting CEO and Chief Operations Officer, Bermuda Tourism Authority Latia Duncombe , Chairman, CTO Cruise, Yachting and Ferry Committee; Director General of Tourism, Bahamas

, Chairman, CTO Cruise, Yachting and Ferry Committee; Director General of Tourism, Bahamas Dona Regis-Prosper , Secretary-General and CEO, CTO

Secretary-General and CEO, CTO William “Billy” Griffith , Chairman, CTO Allied Board of Directors

, Chairman, CTO Allied Board of Directors Michael Bayley , President and CEO, Royal Caribbean

, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean Jeff Hoffman , award-winning global entrepreneur, founder, investor and international keynote speaker

, award-winning global entrepreneur, founder, investor and international keynote speaker Jacqueline Johnson , Chairman, CTO Foundation

, Chairman, CTO Foundation Neil Walters, Director of Finance and Resource Management, CTO

These leaders and innovators will address sustainable growth, cruise and airlift development, technology and innovation, resilience financing and the ongoing modernization of Caribbean tourism strategy.

Holiday Dinner and Fundraiser

On Friday, December 5, CTO and its Allied Members will host a holiday dinner and fundraiser with a goal of raising US$100,000 for the CTO Foundation, supporting disaster relief and tourism restoration in Jamaica and Haiti. Minister Edmund Bartlett will deliver the feature address at the event.

Kevin Lyttle to appear

Kevin Lyttle, the internationally acclaimed soca artist who reshaped the genre’s global reach, burst onto the music scene with his 2003 mega-hit “Turn Me On,” a chart-topper across Europe, Australia and the United States that went multi-platinum and earned placements on MTV and the Billboard Hot 100. He followed with additional No. 1 singles, including “Drive Me Crazy,” “Home for Carnival,” and later the reggaetón Billboard Tropical Chart-topper “Midnight.”

Lyttle has proven himself a savvy entrepreneur with his Caribbean delivery app launched in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He is also a committed philanthropist through the Janice Lyttle Foundation, which has donated major medical supplies. Furthermore, it is committed to battling heart disease.

Performance by Shuga

Born in Montego Bay, the soulful reggae artiste Shuga first gained national attention after winning Digicel Rising Stars in 2009. Her career spans collaborations with icons such as Marcia Griffiths, Queen Ifrica, Agent Sasco and Busy Signal. Along with international tours and acclaimed recordings.

Preparing for the release of her debut album Girl from Montego Bay next year, Shuga continues to deliver music rooted in resilience, empowerment and authenticity.

Master of Ceremonies: Alex Jordan

Award-winning media professional Alex Jordan will serve as MC for the evening. With more than 25 years of experience in broadcasting, diplomacy and community leadership, she is known for her coverage of seven ICC Cricket World Cups, two Olympic Games, and the 2006 FIFA World Cup. A Silver Sony Award honoree for her BBC coverage of Notting Hill and Leeds Carnival, Jordan brings an authentic Caribbean voice to global audiences.

Fluent in four languages and committed to youth development, she currently serves as Communications Lead for The Pierhead Barbados and as a Thought Leader with the National Transformation Initiative. She also holds board roles with Enterprise Growth Fund, GovTech Barbados Limited, and Global Super League.

Summit: Reimagining Caribbean Tourism Together

On Saturday, December 6, attendees will participate in the signature “Reimagining Caribbean Tourism Together” summit aboard Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas.

Sponsored by Royal Caribbean, this high-level forum features a one-on-one discussion between Michael Bayley and Dona Regis-Prosper. It will explore innovation, sustainability and competitiveness across the tourism ecosystem.

The program also features an Airbnb Tax Symposium. This is a timely session examining sharing-accommodation trends and tax policy considerations. Additionally, it discusses opportunities for strengthened collaboration between governments, regulators, and short-term rental platforms.

Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) Leadership Awards & Fundraiser

On Sunday, December 7, Caribbean Weekend concludes with the Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) Leadership Awards & Fundraiser. The event honors individuals whose work advances tourism, culture, media, business, and sustainable development across the region. For further information, visit cmexmedia.org.

Throughout the weekend, visitors can explore the CTO Knowledge Exchange Kiosk. It showcases CTO’s latest research, intelligence products, training programs, and development tools. These are designed to support tourism’s growth, digital transformation, and resilience.