Queens Of Reggae Honors 30 Women In Landmark 10th Anniversary Ceremony

Kingston, Jamaica — Thirty standout women in Jamaican entertainment, lifestyle and media took center stage on May 31 as the Queens Of Reggae Island Honorary Ceremony marked its 10th anniversary at the Karl Hendrickson Auditorium.

Founder Laurell Nurse said the milestone event underscored the ceremony’s mission: celebrating women who have shaped culture, opened doors and built lasting legacies across Jamaica’s creative industries.

“QORIHC prides itself on a next to nil absentee rate. We don’t believe in someone else accepting awards instead of the person who has actually done the work,” Nurse said. “It doesn’t hit home as well for the honoree as when they accept the award in their own hands.”

2026 Queens of Reggae Honorees

This year’s honorees reflected the breadth of Jamaica’s cultural influence, spanning veteran trailblazers and emerging powerhouses whose work continues to move reggae, media, fashion and performance forward.

Among those recognized were singers Myrna Hague, J C Lodge, Tanya Stephens and Etana; artist manager Marcia Simpson; journalist Janet Silvera; designer Simone Gordon; and dancer Dyema.

For J C Lodge, whose catalog includes favorites such as Someone Loves You Honey and Telephone Love, the honor was both personal and affirming.

“I’m so pleased that my contributions to our industry, both adult and children’s educational music, have been lauded. It gives me even more encouragement to continue striving for excellence in my productions,” Lodge said.

Nurse launched QORIHC in 2016 after growing concerned about what she saw as a lack of recognition for women in entertainment and media. One of the first honorees was Sister Nancy, the pioneering deejay behind the classic Bam Bam.

The idea took shape after Nurse and Sister Nancy spoke in 2015 about the limited acknowledgment given to women in reggae, despite their undeniable contributions. That conversation became the spark for an event built to put women’s achievements front and center.