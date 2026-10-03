Entertainment

Should GRAMMYs Split Reggae and Dancehall Awards?

Inner Circle Bassist Proposes Splitting The Reggae Grammy Into Two Awards

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News5 minutes ago
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Reggae and Dancehall Grammy Award
Ian Lewis - Inner Circle
Ian Lewis

MIAMI – Inner Circle bandleader Ian Lewis is urging the Recording Academy to give reggae and dancehall separate GRAMMY categories. He argues that the Jamaican-born genres have distinct sounds, structures and cultural identities.

Speaking with Anthony Miller of “Entertainment Report,” Lewis weighed in on the ongoing comparisons between Bob Marley and Vybz Kartel. He noted that Marley’s landmark achievements—including performing before 70,000 people at a single concert—have yet to be matched by a dancehall artist.

Pitching for Two Honors

Lewis said Jamaican artists and music-industry leaders should unite behind a formal push for two honors: Best Reggae Album and Best Dancehall Album.

“I think if they separated the genres, a lot of pressure would come off,” Lewis said. “The two genres come from a little island, Jamaica. I want to separate them so we don’t start comparing them.”

“The dancehall and the reggae man should get together and lobby the Grammy committee,” he added. “Let them separate the genres: Best Dancehall Album, Best Reggae Album.”

Lewis compared the proposal with the way other broad musical traditions are divided into distinct awards and styles.

“Just like in Spanish music, you have salsa, you have bachata, you have bolero,” he said. “Let’s separate the genres.”

The debate raises a larger Grammy question: Should reggae and dancehall continue competing under one umbrella? Supporters of a split say separate awards would recognize dancehall’s global influence. Additionally, they say it would give both genres a fairer platform—without diminishing reggae’s legacy.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News5 minutes ago
0 7 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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