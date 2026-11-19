Tourism minister ties Montego Bay development to Jamaican ownership and local business opportunities

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said the $125 million Richmond Hill Club development signals confidence in Jamaica’s tourism future as western Jamaica rebuilds after Hurricane Melissa.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness gave the keynote address Saturday at the groundbreaking for the project’s second phase. He praised developer John Surdeen’s vision for the hilltop property overlooking Montego Bay.

“To undertake a development of this magnitude – this is not a small development by any stretch of the imagination,” Holness said. He called the project “a community within a community.”

Bartlett called Richmond Hill Club “a signature development in the transformation of tourism and resort development in Jamaica.” He linked it to the Tourism Ministry’s Tourism 3.0 agenda, which aims to strengthen the tourism product, widen Jamaican participation and keep more tourism earnings in the local economy.

What Richmond Hill Club will include

J.A.R.R.A.N Development is building the 17-acre project. It will combine residential, hospitality and commercial space, with 377 residential and resort condominium units, restaurants, wellness amenities, retail outlets and recreational areas.

Officials expect the project to create more than 1,500 jobs across construction and operations.

The first phase includes 30 four-bedroom townhouses. The second phase, which broke ground Saturday, calls for 24 standalone three-bedroom villas, with completion expected by mid-2027. Later phases include twin nine-story towers and 120 hotel-managed resort condominium units, slated for completion in 2029.

Local First and Tourism 3.0

Bartlett stressed the ministry’s Local First approach, which he said focuses on “building capacity of our local entrepreneurs, local investors and local capital to become inserted in the value chain of tourism.”

Under Tourism 3.0, the goal is to widen the pathways for Jamaicans to supply, manage and own a larger share of the industry. This includes linking tourism investment with Jamaican businesses, farmers, manufacturers, service providers and communities.

Bartlett said the move “from worker to entrepreneur, from entrepreneur to owner” was “at the heart of the value retention strategy, to enable more of the tourism dollar to stay in Jamaica.”

He also said investment must be matched with a trained workforce.

“Your decision to invest now is supported by our commitment to train and build the capacity of the workers that you’re going to have,” Bartlett told the developers.

He pointed to the latest group of graduates from the Jamaica Centre for Tourism Innovation. They include 175 workers who earned American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute certification and 15 executive sous chefs who earned American Culinary Federation designation.

From Richmond Hill Inn to Richmond Hill Club

Richmond Hill Club sits on the site of the former Richmond Hill Inn, a landmark property dating to 1804. A fire on Dec. 30, 2019, destroyed much of the inn, including its historic great house.

The developers said the new project will include structural resilience features, solar energy, battery storage and water storage.

Deputy Prime Minister and National Security and Peace Minister Horace Chang, Deputy House Speaker Heroy Clarke and Montego Bay Mayor Richard Vernon also attended the ceremony.