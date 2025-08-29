Dance Theatre Xaymaca Celebrates 30 Years of Artistic Excellence with Landmark Anniversary Season

KINGSTON, JAMAICA — This September, Dance Theatre Xaymaca (DTX) will mark an extraordinary milestone: 30 years of dance, creativity, and cultural storytelling. The company’s highly anticipated 30th Anniversary Season takes center stage at the Little Theatre in Kingston from Friday, September 26 to Sunday, September 28, 2025. It promises a weekend of artistry that both honors its rich legacy and boldly embraces the future.

Led by Artistic Director Barbara McDaniel, this year’s programme is set to be one of the company’s most ambitious yet. At its heart is the world premiere of a groundbreaking collaborative work. It is choreographed by a dynamic team of creative voices: Orville McFarlane, Onaje Bell, Jevon Ferril, and Joshua Craigie.

Anniversary Season

The piece, created especially for this anniversary season, represents a fusion of choreographic visions. It pushes the boundaries of contemporary Jamaican dance while celebrating the spirit of collaboration that has defined DTX’s journey.

The season will also revisit and reimagine some of DTX’s most beloved works, offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience the repertoire that has shaped the company’s identity and inspired generations of dancers and supporters alike.

For Executive Director Onaje Bell, who also contributes choreography to the season, the moment carries personal and professional significance. “It is an honor to lend my artistry to a company that has had such a profound impact on Jamaica’s dance and cultural landscape,” said Bell. “This 30th Anniversary Season is both a celebration of where we’ve come from and a bold step into what lies ahead.”

Since its founding, DTX has stood as a beacon of innovation, discipline, and cultural expression. It nurtures talent and tells stories rooted in the Jamaican and Caribbean experience. From its earliest performances to its present-day influence, the company has remained committed to pushing the boundaries of dance theatre while fostering community and artistic growth.

As it celebrates this landmark year, DTX extends gratitude to its patrons and sponsors. Sponsors include Jamaica Aggregates, Sagicor, Starlight Productions, and Wray & Nephew.

Their unwavering commitment has fueled three decades of excellence. Their belief in the company’s mission has made this anniversary season possible. It continues to ensure that the vision of DTX thrives.

The 30th Anniversary Season is more than a celebration—it is a testament to the enduring power of dance as a vessel of culture, history, and innovation.

Tickets for the season are now on sale at: https://touchstonelink.com/event/dance-theatre-xaymaca-30th-anniversary-season/