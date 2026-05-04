MIRAMAR – Like most promoters, Willie Stewart experiences some anxiety as showtime nears. For the April 18-19 Rhythms Of Africa 2026, the master drummer felt some extra jitters.

The shows, held at the Miramar Cultural Center, were held under the theme, “Run Di Riddim: Every Beat For Jamaica”. It paid homage to Jamaica’s courage in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa which struck the country on October 28.

Tribute to Legends

Rhythms Of Africa also saluted Jimmy Cliff, guitarist Stephen “Cat” Coore and drummer Sly Dunbar, who died in November and January, respectively.

“The shows were very personal to me as it had many aspects to it. The theme came as a will and power to overcome the hurricane disaster. It showed our culture in a positive light that we will survive this devastation,” he told South Florida Caribbean News.

Stewart and his orchestra performed Have A Little Faith in public for the first time. He wrote and co-produced that multi-artist song with Sean Wedderburn. It was a tribute to the resilience of Jamaicans following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

The tribute segment to Cliff, Coore and Dunbar, all of whom he knew well, was emotional for Stewart. From 1976 to 1997, he and Coore were members of Third World.

“This was very personal to me, as I believe we should respect and honor our legends, because the work they are doing spread our (Jamaican) culture around the world,” he said.

J C Lodge and Gem Myers, who sang on Have A Little Faith, were guest performers at Rhythms Of Africa 2026. So too fellow singer Richie Stephens.

Stewart first staged Rhythms Of Africa in 2010. His orchestra includes students from Broward County high schools, as well as guest acts who perform music that originates from that continent.