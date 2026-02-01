Curtis Ward Remembered by Ambassadors and Mourners

MARYLAND – Hundreds of mourners defied sub-freezing temperatures, journeying from near and far to pack into Saint Andrew’s Apostolic Catholic Church in Silver Spring, Maryland, last Saturday. They gathered to pay final tribute to Ambassador Curtis “Rustie” Ward, distinguished attorney, diplomat, and tireless champion of the Caribbean diaspora. His voice resonated from the corridors of the United Nations.

The gathering reflected the remarkable breadth of Ambassador Ward’s influence. Heading the list of mourners were Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Anthony Anderson, and Governor of Maryland Wes Moore. Members of the diplomatic corps filled the pews. Presidents and members of various diaspora organizations were also present. In addition, Caribbean nationals from every walk of life attended. This turnout was a testament to a man whose impact transcended the formal boundaries of his diplomatic portfolio.

A Son of St. Elizabeth Who Carried Jamaica to the World

The tributes painted a portrait of a man whose journey from Treasure Beach to the world stage never diminished his connection to home.

Former Prime Minister P.J. Patterson’s tribute read at the service by Ms. Franciene Chin, captured this duality with characteristic eloquence.

He described Ward as “a son of Treasure Beach who carried the best of our nation to the world stage, and who never forgot where he came from or whom he served.”

Patterson recalled appointing Ward as Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations with Special Responsibility for Security Council Affairs in 1999. He noted that Jamaica had needed “someone of high intellect, unwavering principle and endowed with masterly command of international law.”

Ward proved himself precisely that during Jamaica’s tenure on the Security Council from 2000 to 2001, helping navigate the global response to the September 11 attacks and drafting critical counter-terrorism resolutions.

“Jamaica has lost a noble Avatar,” Patterson declared. “Let us strive to honour his memory by perpetuating the exemplary standards of truth, courage, and service that Curtis Ward embodied throughout his remarkable life.”

Speaking Truth Without Fear

Opposition Leader Mark Golding’s tribute illuminated the personal dimension of Ward’s influence. Golding sent a message that was read by Ibrahim “IB” Konteh. He is the Vice President of the People’s National Party (PNP) Patriots. In the message, Golding said that Ward had messaged him every day on WhatsApp. This communication started when Golding became PNP President in 2020.

Ward offered counsel that shaped the Opposition Leader’s thinking on critical issues.

“He understood power, but he was never impressed or overwhelmed by it,” Golding shared. “He understood influence and always used it responsibly.”

Golding noted that Ward’s commitment to uplifting public understanding continued until his final hours. He described Ward as “a trusted and powerful voice for reason, justice and proportionality in global affairs.” The Opposition Leader credited Ward with playing a major role in the success of the PNP’s Diaspora Tour of the US Eastern Seaboard in 2022.

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Antony Anderson, conveyed condolences in a letter to the widow, Mrs. Sonia Ward.

“The Caribbean, academic, and legal communities throughout the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area have indeed suffered a profound loss,” Ambassador Anderson wrote. “Ambassador Ward’s life was distinguished not only by devoted service to Jamaica, but also by his steadfast contributions to the Caribbean and the wider international community. A champion of diaspora engagement, he served with dedication on the Maryland Commission on Caribbean Affairs, where he advanced the social, cultural, and economic interests of Caribbean people in every role he represented Jamaica with distinction integrity and pride.”

Family and Community Remember

The most poignant moments came from Ambassador Ward’s daughters, Myeasha, Tamara, and son Kareem who shared intimate reflections on a father whose public service never overshadowed his devotion to family. Their tributes reminded mourners that behind the lawyer, diplomat and analyst was a man who understood, as those close to him noted, that “the true measure of a life is not found solely in accomplishments or accolades, but in the values lived out daily, the love given freely, and the integrity maintained consistently.”

The diaspora community Ward championed so fiercely was well represented among those offering tributes. Rev. Larry Walker, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Community Initiative, spoke of Ward’s lasting impact.

Irwine Clare Sr., Co-founder and Managing Director of Caribbean Immigrants Services, captured what made Ward irreplaceable: “He was one of our top servants in the global space, a person who was in the right place at the right time, and who was prepared to speak frankly on many issues when many others were afraid to do so.”

Rick Nugent, President of the Jamaica Association of Maryland, joined Larry Sindass, Founder of Caribbean Nation Television. He joined Chris Gardiner. Chris is the Co-founder of the Caribbean American Organization. He also joined Venice Mundle Harvey. Venice is the former Co-Chair of the Caribbean American Advisory Group. They came together to honor a man who believed that Jamaica goes beyond its shores.

Honours for a Life of Service

Maryland Governor Moore gave Mrs. Ward a citation. She also received citations from US Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, and other officials.These honors provided formal recognition of a partnership that sustained Ambassador Ward through decades of service.

Governor Moore’s citation praised Ward for his leadership and integrity. He described Ward as “someone who embodies the true meaning of public service” and noted that he had personally benefited from Ward’s guidance. Moore also acknowledged his decades of service to the Caribbean community service to the Caribbean community.

Attorney Gabriel Christian delivered the eulogy, weaving together the threads of a life that spanned continents and touched countless souls. He spoke of the Free Place Scholar of 1957 who felt he had to give back what he had gained. Additionally, Christian described the elder statesman whose analysis helped shape understanding of an increasingly complex world.

As mourners left the church on that Maryland afternoon, they carried the memory of a man. He showed that courage and principle do not have to give in to convenience or power.

Ambassador Ward is survived by his widow Sonia, daughters Myesha, Tamara, and son Kareem.