Miramar First Fridays: Network and Chill with Guest Speaker Pinky Cole Hayes

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar invites you to the next installment of the First Fridays: Network & Chill series on Friday, December 5 from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM at the NSU Broward Center for Innovation in Davie, Florida. This monthly series is designed for the next generation of entrepreneurs, side-hustlers, and creatives looking to connect, collaborate, and grow.

Featured Guest Speaker: “Pinky” Cole Hayes

We are excited to welcome “Pinky” Cole Hayes as this month’s guest speaker. Ms. Cole Hayes is a Jamaican American restaurateur, author, and philanthropist, best known as the founder of the wildly successful restaurant chains Slutty Vegan and Bar Vegan in Atlanta, Georgia.

As a true culinary disruptor, she is transforming America’s view of plant-based fast food by making it delicious, accessible, and enjoyable for both vegans and flexitarians. She is also the author of the book I Hope You Fail.

Event Moderator

The evening will be moderated by Felecia Hatcher, CEO of Pharrell Williams’s Black Ambition Opportunity Fund and Executive Coach, ensuring an engaging and insightful discussion.

Event Highlights

Real talk and business insights from industry leaders

Networking opportunities with like-minded professionals

Lite bites, music, and refreshments

Special complimentary gift for the first 100 guests

Location & Details

Date Friday, December 5, 2025 Time 6:30 PM – 9:00 PM Location Alan B. Levan NSU Broward Center for Innovation 3100 Ray Ferrero Junior Boulevard, 5th Floor Davie, FL 33314 Admission Free with RSVP (limited space available)

Previous guest speakers in this dynamic series have included DJ Irie, Rohan Marley, Spectacular Smith, and Pretty Vee.

Reserve Your Spot!

Admission is free, but space is limited! Please RSVP to secure your spot and join us for an evening of innovation, inspiration, and networking.

We look forward to seeing you there!