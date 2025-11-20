Pharrell Williams’ Black Ambition Prize Competition 2025 Winners

MIAMI – The Black Ambition 5th Annual Demo Day & Fundable Founders Forum was held at The Sacred Space Miami on Friday, November 14th, and Saturday, November 15, 2025. Under the banner of “Celebrating Innovation, Impact, and Ambition,” these events brought together a powerful ecosystem of investment, ambition, and community. These landmark events were designed to be a launching pad for underrepresented founders rewriting the future of business, culture, and purpose.

The sense of momentum was palpable; founders who had been mentored over three months received continuous training and support. They networked alongside peers and industry experts, culminating in this recognition and reward for their courage, creativity, and commitment to excellence.

Partnerships with big brands like Adidas, Visa, Louis Vuitton, and the Lennar Foundation helped a lot. They also worked with Miami Community partners, the Black Professionals Network, and the Greater Miami Convention & Tourism Bureau. These partnerships offered money and VIP access. They gave credibility to startups that might not have been noticed otherwise.

With approximately 350 guests in attendance, Demo Day, hosted by comedian Jay Pharoah, kicked off. It spotlighted 8 Black Ambition Founders who shared their unique entrepreneurial journeys and the impact the organization has had on their continued success.

A memorable milestone of the evening was a powerful fireside chat featuring Black Ambition founder Pharrell Williams. Mellody Hobson, President & Co-CEO of Ariel Investments, joined the chat.

A live luxury auction and a large networking event brought together investors, cultural leaders, business executives, and entrepreneurs. This highlighted the strong sense of community and shared progress.

Miami Dade County Proclamation

“After five years, I look at Black Ambition as my way of paying back and paying forward what I have been blessed to achieve. These founders have proven what happens when we invest in excellence and push beyond what we’ve been trained to believe about work, value, and ownership. When you focus on being the best, you can bank on it. So, to every future innovator: recognize who you are, recognize where you are, and start building the idea you believe in.”– Pharrell Williams

The Black Ambition Event Highlights

UFarmX — an AI-powered agri-fintech platform helping farmers access collateral-free credit, quality inputs, and reliable markets — was named a $100,000 Co-Grand Prize Winner of the Black Ambition Prize.

— an AI-powered agri-fintech platform helping farmers access collateral-free credit, quality inputs, and reliable markets — was named a $100,000 Co-Grand Prize Winner of the Black Ambition Prize. Sula Labs , an innovative venture transforming beauty and wellness through science-driven, culturally centered product development, was named a $100,000 Co-Grand Prize Winner of the Black Ambition Prize.

, an innovative venture transforming beauty and wellness through science-driven, culturally centered product development, was named a $100,000 Co-Grand Prize Winner of the Black Ambition Prize. Chance the Rapper delivered a surprise performance at Black Ambition’s Demo Day, electrifying the crowd and closing the celebration with an unforgettable moment.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava presented the Key to the County to Pharrell Williams and presented a special proclamation to Black Ambition

27 prize winners stepped into the spotlight, telling powerful stories that connected personal history with business ambition.

The variety of industries and backgrounds showed Black Ambition’s commitment. They aim to help underrepresented founders grow beyond limited categories into successful ventures.

Fundable Founders Forum

Day Two’s Fundable Founders Forum brought together founders and investors for masterclasses, rich storytelling, and lasting connections. A fireside chat between Steve Stoute, CEO of UnitedMasters, and moderated by Black Ambition CEO Felecia Hatcher, set the tone. It encouraged a deeper dialogue around scaling ventures, legacy, and ownership.

Local founders were invited to join the movement. This shows that Black Ambition is more than just a prize. It is a transformative ecosystem that combines inclusion with innovation.

“You can honor your culture and dominate an industry. These entrepreneurs represent the best. And with the right access everything changes,” added Felecia Hatcher. “Five years prove our impact is real, but the future demands more. More scale. More courage. More investment in founders who are rewriting what’s possible. In this climate, scaling isn’t just growth—it’s survival, power, and legacy.”

Out of 2,500+ national applicants, twenty-seven finalists emerged, representing diverse fields including healthcare, tech, AI, fashion, agriculture, travel, food & beverage, cosmetic science and communications.

As the grand prize winners shared during the event, “While the prize money is incredible, the win is a symbol. Our hard work to close inclusivity gaps in cosmetics & personal care through science has a significant impact and scale,” said AJ Addae of Sula Labs. Co-Grand Prize winner, Alexander Zanders of UFarmX added, “Being honored, supported, and poured into by people that look like me and can identify with the off-thesis struggles that underrepresented founders go through not only work-wise but even mentally, means everything. “

Black Ambition Achievements

Supported 28,000+ entrepreneurs through programming and content.

Provided mentorship to over 1,175 founders via the Black Ambitionist accelerator.

Awarded approximately $14 million in capital to 157+ startups nationwide.

Built a network of companies that have generated more than $348 million in revenue.

As Black Ambition and its founders celebrated five years, the organization looks to the future. It aims to help the next group of founders. These companies will change industries and create wealth. This wealth will benefit communities that have been ignored for a long time.

The 2026 Black Ambition application opens in February 2026. Aspiring founders can apply at https://blackambitionprize.com/apply-now