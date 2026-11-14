Little Haiti Breaks Ground on Miami-Dade’s First Land Trust Homes

Place Louverture will bring 13 permanently affordable homes to the Haitian cultural hub as housing costs fuel fears of displacement

MIAMI (SFLCN) — Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood broke ground Friday on Place Louverture, a 13-home development that will be the first community land trust homeownership project in Miami-Dade County and Florida’s first community land trust condominium.

The nonprofit South Florida Community Land Trust is building the project. It is meant to help working families buy homes in a neighborhood where rising housing costs have raised concerns about longtime residents being pushed out. The homes are also designed to stay affordable for every future buyer, not just the first one.

“Place Louverture represents so much more than 13 new homes. It’s about creating opportunities for families to put down roots, build equity and remain part of the community they call home,” said Mandy Bartle, president and CEO of South Florida Community Land Trust.

Local leaders mark the milestone

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami Commissioner Christine King and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Marleine Bastien attended the ceremony. They were joined by SFCLT board chair Eric L. Haynes and representatives of the project’s funding, development and community partners.

“As housing costs continue to rise, we need solutions that make homeownership attainable today and preserve that affordability for future generations,” Bartle said. “This groundbreaking is an important milestone for Little Haiti and a testament to what we can accomplish when community organizations, public agencies and private partners work together.”

How the land trust model works

Under the community land trust model, buyers own their homes, but SFCLT keeps ownership of the land under them through a renewable 99-year ground lease.

Because buyers aren’t paying for the land, homes cost less up front. Resale terms keep them affordable for the next buyer, and owners still build equity.

What the homes will offer

Place Louverture, at 6601 NE Miami Place, will have 13 one-, two- and three-bedroom flats and townhomes. They are for households earning 60% to 120% of the area median income.

The design blends Haitian-inspired architecture with Miami Modern style. We will build the homes with storm-resilient concrete masonry and impact windows and doors, and their energy-efficient features follow National Green Building Standards.

Years in the making

SFCLT bought the property from the Haitian American Community Development Corp. in 2018. Since then, the two groups have worked together on community outreach, including neighborhood design sessions called charrettes. HACDC has also taught homebuyer education classes to prepare future residents.

Funding and support come from Citibank, the city of Miami, Florida Community Loan Fund, JPMorganChase, Little Haiti Revitalization Trust, Miami-Dade County, Miami Homes for All and Solar and Energy Loan Fund. Edge Construction is the general contractor.

Supporters say keeping homes affordable after the first sale could help Little Haiti families stay in the neighborhood for generations.