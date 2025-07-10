2025 Miami Carnival: Calling the Whole Family!

MIAMI — The Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee is excited for the 2025 Miami Carnival, scheduled from October 4 to 12, 2025. Now in its 41st year, this legendary event continues to showcase Caribbean culture through immersive experiences, live performances, and lively, family-friendly events. Early bird tickets are now available at www.miamicarnival.org.

In response to the current economic climate, global tariffs, and immigration-related challenges impacting many large-scale cultural events, the Host Committee will make strategic adjustments to improve operations and focus on sustainability. These necessary changes will help secure the long-term future of the Carnival. However, any adjustments will not compromise the quality or integrity of the cherished cultural experience that Miami Carnival offers.

Feel the Vibes. Embrace the Culture. Celebrate the Spirit.

“While we are aware of the financial and logistical pressures affecting our industry, our commitment to providing a safe, inclusive, and joyful celebration remains unwavering,” said Joan Hinkson-Justin, Chairperson of the Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee. “The spirit of Carnival—its music, its people, its culture—cannot and will not be diminished. We’re making adjustments to ensure it continues to thrive for generations to come.”

Recognized as one of North America’s largest and most influential Caribbean cultural celebrations, the Miami Carnival attracts over 100,000 attendees annually from the U.S., the Caribbean, Europe, and beyond.

The event acts as a major catalyst for cultural tourism and economic growth, bringing in millions of dollars to South Florida through hospitality, dining, transportation, and small business participation.

Miami Carnival 2025 – Official Schedule of Events

Experience the vibrant spirit of Caribbean culture through music, pageantry, and multigenerational celebration.

Junior Carnival – Saturday, October 4 A lively display of culture and creativity, where young masqueraders take center stage in a family-friendly celebration.

Panorama Steelband Competition – Friday, October 10 A lively showcase of talent as top steel bands perform in an energetic battle of melody and movement.

Official Miami Carnival J’ouvert Experience – Saturday, October 11 Celebrate the freedom and tradition of J’ouvert with paint, powder, and lively rhythms at an unforgettable early-morning event you won’t want to miss.

Miami Carnival Parade of Bands & Mega Concert – Sunday, October 12 The grand finale—an impressive display of vibrant costumes, electrifying performances, and international music stars, all coming together for the ultimate celebration of Caribbean pride and unity.

From the hypnotic rhythms of steelpan and soca to the vibrant pageantry and storytelling of masquerade bands, Miami Carnival remains a staple celebration for families, cultural enthusiasts, and travelers seeking a festive and meaningful getaway.

Community Support

The Junior Carnival, presented by TD Bank will again showcase the talents of the next generation, offering an engaging and educational environment with interactive cultural activities, live performances, and local crafts.

Miami Carnival 2025 is made possible with support from The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, City of Lauderhill, Visit Lauderdale, and with the support of Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor, and the Board of County Commissioners—all united in their mission to honor and amplify Caribbean culture in the U.S.