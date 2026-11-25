The entertainer behind 2004’s “Bumpin” earned a postgraduate diploma with distinction, joined two comedies and released new music ahead of a short carnival season

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad — Shivonne Liesl-Anne Churche, the Trinidad and Tobago entertainer known as Lil Bitts, has heard the critics who call her over-ambitious. She keeps adding to her résumé anyway, most recently with a postgraduate diploma from the University of the West Indies, according to a news release.

The diploma, in Arts and Culture Enterprise Management, may have been one of the most challenging experiences of her personal and professional life, she says. Her name has circulated for more than two decades, starting with her 2004 song “Bumpin.”

Key facts

Who: Shivonne Churche, known as Lil Bitts , Trinidad and Tobago entertainer

, Trinidad and Tobago entertainer Known for: “Bumpin” (2004)

“Bumpin” (2004) Education: Postgraduate diploma in Arts and Culture Enterprise Management, University of the West Indies, with distinction

Postgraduate diploma in Arts and Culture Enterprise Management, University of the West Indies, with distinction Theater: The comedies “Catfish” and “Wired”

The comedies “Catfish” and “Wired” New music: “Sweet Music” and “Dangerous,” written by Preedy

Lil Bitts Takes on Comedy in ‘Catfish’ and ‘Wired’

Theater is now a major part of her life. In the past month, she has been part of two productions that expanded her performance repertoire.

“I’m in a play called ‘Catfish’ and this is my first-time doing comedy in my 12 years of theatre. It’s a very different experience for me as someone who’s done more drama,” she said. “This is more commercial theatre – real bacchanal, real comedy, current events and a little political commentary.”

The second production, “Wired,” also came to her unexpectedly.

“This is also a comedy. Wendell Etienne called me up and asked me if I’d like to be part of it and I jumped at the opportunity,” she said. “These plays have larger audiences because they’re more commercial. I’m getting so much more visibility in the space as a result.”

Why Lil Bitts Makes No Apology for Ambition

On social media, Lil Bitts has faced sharp criticism for her zealous nature. She takes every opportunity that comes her way and makes no apology for it.

“I don’t understand what’s wrong with being ambitious,” she said. As someone in the creative field, she is often approached with opportunities.

“When I look at my calendar it looks like a Skittles package. Time management is key for me and my husband, and we collaborate well to ensure everything I’m juggling doesn’t clash,” she said. “He concentrates on the music and I deal with theatre.”

“It’s honestly like a hamster wheel. I am very mindful of my mental health and I do what is necessary to keep it all together,” she said.

“There is always the talk that artistes are not financially stable and secure. I genuinely do not want that for myself so I’m working hard to ensure that doesn’t happen to me.”

New Music Ahead of a Short Carnival Season

Studying left less room for recording. “It was very challenging for me this year. I’ve been studying for the past year. The time I would have used for recording music, I was using for assignments,” she said.

She postponed and canceled many studio sessions. “I know a few producers who may be mad at me but I genuinely couldn’t compromise one for the other at the time,” she said.

“I was eventually able to release a couple songs and get a music video done. ‘Sweet Music’ and ‘Dangerous’ – written by Preedy, are out now.”

The coming carnival season is a short one, which she says is a challenge for her and many other artists. “The fact that it is a very short season means it may not be very lucrative for everyone involved,” she said, adding, “events may face challenges and artistes will also be affected.”

A shorter carnival also means less time to release and promote music. “It’s even more difficult when one artiste releases seven songs. A lot of really good songs end up being thrown aside,” she said.

A UWI Diploma With Distinction

Along with music and theater, Lil Bitts also works in radio broadcasting. Going back to school after so many years was not easy.

“I got a distinction in Enterprise Management. I really worked my butt off and having left school for so many years prior, it really wasn’t easy juggling my responsibilities and school,” she said. “I remember one day I broke down in my car. I cried, asking myself what I had gotten myself into. “I stuck it out though and today I am very grateful for the programme and I am grateful for the group of people who pursued the diploma alongside me.”

See also: Never Miss Carnival Season Again: Insights from Lil’ Bitts