Soul-Rebel Marley Releases “Holy Father” Video

SOUTH FLORIDA – Soul-Rebel Marley has released the official video for his sophomore single, “Holy Father.” It dropped earlier this summer via the artist-producer’s own Tek Time Productions label. This was in partnership with family-owned Tuff Gong International.

Directed by MartynWatts, the captivating visuals feature Soul on a pilgrimage of faith and heritage. They also depict artistic ascendance, amidst the backdrop of the rock-hewn churches of Lalibela in Ethiopia.

Premiering on the Tuff Gong TV YouTube channel today, the cinematic new video offers a transformative experience. It blends ancient Ethiopian ritual, mythic symbolism, and musical performance.

Making cameos are Soul-Rebel’s brothers Skip Marley and Saiyan Marley. Additionally, founding member of The Watts Prophets, Fr. Amde Hamilton, an Ethiopian Orthodox priest, appears. He delivered one of the eulogies at Bob Marley’s funeral at National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica in 1981. This made it a full circle moment.

“I give thanks to the Most High for the support of my family and everyone behind the camera in the making of the ‘Holy Father’ video,” said Soul-Rebel. “The experience was amazing and I’m excited for the massive to see it.”

ABOUT SOUL-REBEL MARLEY

Soul-Rebel Marley is building on a legacy of ingenuity. His inclination towards music is the product of having a firm grasp on reggae’s foundational aural principles, while looking towards other sonic landscapes to not only enhance output, but to create a defined and unique sound.

Raised in an environment that encouraged musical dexterity, his experiences as a self-taught musician and producer coalesced into the creation of his first two singles.

“Loving Jah,” performed and produced by Soul-Rebel Marley, sees the artist elevating reggae’s traditional sound while inflecting it in a key of freshness that enables it to stand on its own.

“Holy Father” moves the sound beyond reggae.