Modern Film Production with AI Technology

MIAMI – FilmPro, the revolutionary AI-powered production platform built by filmmakers for filmmakers, is now officially live in public beta. Starting today, filmmakers can create an account and begin using FilmPro to streamline their production workflows. This allows them to bring their creative visions to life.

FilmPro leverages cutting-edge AI technologies—including large language models and text-to-image generation. It automates and simplifies the most time-consuming aspects of film production. From script breakdowns and shot lists to call sheets, budgets, and shooting schedules, FilmPro’s intelligent “AI co-producer” understands the context of film scripts. It also understands production details, offering real-time support, advice, and coordination.

“We built FilmPro to give independent filmmakers the tools we always wished we had,” said Alex D. Lugo, Co-Founder and CEO. “This platform is about reclaiming time for creativity by letting AI handle the logistics.”

Lugo, son of Puerto Rican actor Daniel Lugo (American Made – 2017), is an award-winning actor, filmmaker, and AI engineer. He brings a unique blend of storytelling and technical expertise to the venture. Raised in Venezuela and Miami, he is also the founder of Vitruvian Films. Lugo is the co-creator of the acclaimed short film Project Penelope. This film will be screening at the upcoming Urban Film Festival.

Joining him is Co-Founder and CTO Adolfo Rangel, a seasoned software engineer and entrepreneur based in Miami. Rangel has led engineering teams at Travelers Insurance and co-founded multiple ventures. His minimalist, human-centered approach to technology design is central to FilmPro’s intuitive user experience. Rangel is an Miami Dade College alum.

Why FilmPro’s Public Beta Is a Game-Changer for Filmmakers

AI-Powered Efficiency: Automates key production tasks—like script breakdowns, call sheets, and budgets—saving filmmakers time and reducing stress.

Creative Empowerment: Enables independent creators to focus more on storytelling by offloading logistical burdens to an intelligent AI co-producer.

Industry-Driven Innovation: Built by filmmakers with real-world experience, FilmPro delivers tools tailored to the unique challenges of modern film production.

Filmmakers can sign up and start using FilmPro today for free at FilmPro – Simplify pre-production and hone your vision.