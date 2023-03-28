How An AI Firm Uses AI For Soca Life +More

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Being an AI Company and the first Jamaican AI firm, being a first mover in the region is a regular occurrence for us #humblebrag. Since launch all our business lines and the majority of our business functions were partially or completely AI-run. The drawback for us from launch was we had to purpose-build everything we used, but it was also a benefit because we are experts not only in using creating AI solutions but also using them practically in a business environment.

The “HYPE” before the fall Prediction coming true

Companies and software developers flocking to integrate Generative AI into all sorts of tools without fully understanding its workings, limitations and risks. The large AI firms did the upfront work and handed the world the key to these models, the barrier to entry is tiny versus even 6 months ago. We love innovation and moving fast, but we know a lot of bad actors will see the surge in popularity and only hear “cha-ching”. The onus is still on the customers and consumers, you, to ensure using AI is safe and in the best interest of your objective and stakeholders.

Experience is the KEY to unlocking commercial AI

We have PhDs, PhDs students with over a decade of practical research, entrepreneurs that built AI startups and technology professionals that worked in large companies using AI, all with a track record of value generation, and the number one thing they should.

Always have the Subject Matter Experts in the room!!!

AI is still very flawed biased and limited. It progresses at an amazing rate, but what lies beneath is still a technology few of us understand and even fewer can manage effectively. This was a very long disclaimer to communicate that even at StarApple AI we put controls in place to ensure AI is not used inappropriately and that value creation is key, and of course, human-centricity is at the core.

Now let’s get into how we use AI to support Marketing. First off, we generate on average 15 pieces of unique content a day across our official social media accounts and our experimental accounts (reach out if you are interested in our biggest secret). We are a B2B so a lot of our marketing efforts are about learning to better how our clients perform their marketing. With three years of evidence-based learning in the field, we have too many Insights that are valuable to Content Creators, MSMEs and huge corporations.

Here’s how an AI firm uses AI for Marketing:

Content creation

AI can help marketers generate high-quality content that resonates with their audience and drives engagement. AI can analyze existing content and suggest improvements, such as headlines, keywords, images, tone, etc. We use AI to create original content from scratch, such as blog posts, social media posts, emails, ads, etc., based on the marketer’s goals and preferences.

Personalization

AI can help marketers deliver personalized customer experiences across different channels and touchpoints. We use AI to segment customers based on their behaviour, preferences, interests, needs, etc., and tailor content and offers accordingly. AI can also predict customer behaviour and anticipate their needs before they even express them.

Optimization

AI can help marketers optimize their campaigns and strategies for maximum results. We use AI to test different variations of content, design, layout, etc., and measure their performance in real-time. We also adjust campaigns automatically based on changing conditions and feedback.

Automation

AI can help marketers automate repetitive and tedious tasks that take up a lot of time and resources. We use AI to handle tasks such as scheduling posts, sending emails, managing leads, reporting results, etc., allowing marketers to focus on more creative and strategic aspects of their work.

Predictive Analytics

By leveraging AI algorithms, marketers can now access predictive analytics, which forecasts customer behaviour and market trends with remarkable accuracy. This foresight allows businesses to make data-driven decisions, optimize marketing efforts, and allocate resources more efficiently, ultimately driving higher ROI. We monitor all social media posts coming out of several Caribbean countries and use the insights to catch trends and adapt marketing strategies. We’ve also correctly predicted Elections within 5% error rates, using similar machine-learning models.

We still need Marketers

AI is not a threat or a replacement for human marketers. It is a tool that can augment your skills and capabilities. By using AI wisely and ethically, marketers can enhance their performance, efficiency, creativity, and innovation. They can also deliver more value to their customers, businesses, and society. If you want to know how to supercharge your Marketers contact us at StarApple AI.

As an example, we generated a magazine design completely using AI, for marketing purposes. If you would like access to the magazine reach out.