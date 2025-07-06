Capital Prep Harlem Clinches Fifth Straight CSAANYC Basketball Title: A Testament to Grit and Determination

NEW YORK – The Capital Preparatory Harlem Charter School Middle School basketball team continues to etch its name in New York City basketball history, claiming their fifth consecutive Charter School Athletic Association (CSAANYC) Basketball Championship this year.

The Harlem-based program, led by Harlem-native Head Coach and school principal Dermon Player, alongside Jamaican-born Coach Garfield Richards, overcame steep challenges to keep their championship streak alive — making this year’s win perhaps the most remarkable yet.

“This year’s win is more memorable and meaningful because without the lack of a gym facility, we were not able to have on-court practices,” said Coach Player. “We spent our time doing conditioning and team meetings.”

Instead of letting the absence of a home court derail their preparation, the coaching duo leaned on their experience, philosophy, and the resilience of their players to stay sharp and focused.

In an exclusive interview with South Florida Caribbean News, Coach Richards reflected on the effort that went into the season: “We had two coaches with very similar coaching philosophies, determination and know what it takes to win. We also had one of the best players in the country, Amare Almodovar.”

Almodovar, already making waves nationally, is ranked 13th and 5th in the Class of 2030 by most scouting reports, and is projected to become a top college recruit in the years ahead.

Alongside Amare, a talented supporting cast of Isaiah Freeman, Keanu Santana, David McCorkle, Blake Alvarez, and A’mir Quadalupe provided the depth and chemistry needed to secure yet another championship.

Despite fielding a very young team this season, the program’s culture of hard work and family continued to pay dividends. Coach Player noted they plan to bolster the roster even further for next season and hope to finally secure an affordable gym facility to train in properly.

While the middle school program thrives, Coach Player acknowledged that the high school does not yet have sports teams — but he remains committed to building out full athletic programs for Capital Prep Harlem Charter School.

The two coaches share complementary but distinct philosophies. Richards emphasizes effort: “If other players are working out two hours, we are working out six hours. Work hard, work smart, and have fun,” he said.

Player, on the other hand, focuses on competing at a high level while fostering discipline, skill development, and a sense of family: “Seeing my players become successful motivates me. Success to me is a scholar athlete who struggles in the classroom but graduates middle, high school, or college — or a player with limited athletic ability who earns an athletic scholarship,” he explained.

As they look ahead, Coaches Player and Richards have no plans to slow down. “Every time we step on the court, our goal is to win a championship,” said Player.

With two coaches who live and breathe success, and a roster of hungry, talented players, the future of Capital Preparatory Harlem Charter School basketball looks brighter — and perhaps more limitless — than ever.