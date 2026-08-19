PRIEL Morgan, son of Gramps Morgan Steps Into The Spotlight

Third-generation Morgan music heir announces debut reggae release, “Fall Apart (Remix),” arriving August 21

SOUTH FLORIDA – Meet PRIEL Morgan: the singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and engineer emerging from one of reggae’s most celebrated musical families. He brings a sound built for the next generation.

The son of three-time Grammy Award-winning artist Gramps Morgan of Morgan Heritage, PRIEL represents the third generation of the Morgan musical dynasty. But this is not just legacy — it is momentum.

Raised inside a world of musicianship, storytelling, and stagecraft, PRIEL is carving a lane that blends alternative R&B, contemporary pop, and reggae into a fresh artistic identity. Furthermore, he writes, produces, records, and engineers his own music. This brings full creative control to every track from first idea to final mix.

Now, PRIEL is turning up the volume

His debut reggae single, “Fall Apart (Remix),” is set for release on August 21. This marks a defining new chapter that reconnects his modern sound with the musical foundation that shaped him.

PRIEL’s rise also extends beyond the studio. He recently made his front-of-house mixing debut for Gramps Morgan on the Roots & Rhymes Tour alongside Buju Banton and Stephen Marley. This was a major milestone that placed him at the center of a live touring environment built on reggae excellence.

Whether behind the microphone, behind an instrument, in the studio, or at the soundboard, PRIEL brings a rare 360-degree perspective to music. Moreover, his technical precision and creative instinct position him as more than an artist to watch. They position him as a builder of sound.

For audiences discovering him now, PRIEL Morgan represents a compelling headline: the next voice from a global reggae legacy. He is stepping forward with his own genre-fluid vision and a debut reggae release ready to introduce that story to the world.