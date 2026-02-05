Entertainment

Miami Rum Congress Unveils Mighty Sparrow Rum

MIAMI — Caribbean heritage takes the spotlight this February as MIGHTY SPARROW XO RUM, Trinidad Spiced makes its official debut in the South Florida market at the highly anticipated 2026 Miami Rum Congress, hosted by The Rum Lab. This marks the brand’s first formal appearance in the U.S. It offers attendees a chance to experience the smooth complexity of this ultra-Premium XO RUM.

2026 Miami Rum Congress will happen on February 6th and 7th. It will bring together rum lovers, trade experts, and cultural leaders from around the world.. As part of its activation, MIGHTY SPARROW XO RUM will be available for sampling and storytelling. This allows guests to experience the spirit behind the name.

“This rum bears my name and my soul,” said the Calypso legend The Mighty Sparrow. “It’s strong, it’s smooth, and it speaks of legacy. When you sip MIGHTY SPARROW XO RUM, Trinidad Spiced, you’re tasting a piece of history and heritage,  from Trinidad to the world.”

“We’re excited to introduce MIGHTY SPARROW XO RUM to South Florida at an event that draws such a passionate and knowledgeable crowd,” said Lane Steinberg, co-founder along with the Mighty Sparrow (aka Slinger Francisco). “The Miami Rum Congress is the perfect setting for us to showcase the brand and connect with the community.”

This appearance signals the beginning of broader distribution across Florida in 2026, with select bars and retailers to carry MIGHTY SPARROW XO RUM starting in March.

MIGHTY SPARROW XO RUM is a premium Caribbean rum inspired by the legendary Calypsonian, The Mighty Sparrow. Made with care and culture, it shows the strong spirit of a people. It also reflects the lasting quality of true Caribbean excellence. #BEMIGHTY.

