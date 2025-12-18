Noddy Virtue Honors Jimmy Cliff with New Album

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Singer Noddy Virtue’s second album is scheduled for release in early 2026. It will contain a version of Trapped, originally done by reggae legend Jimmy Cliff.

Virtue was encouraged to record the song 14 years ago by Cliff, who died on November 24 at age 81. He recorded the songs from the yet-titled album with producer Gladstone Wright, who wrote Jah Cure’s True Reflections (Behind These Prison Walls)

Wright, a senior superintendent of police in Jamaica, died in 2023.

Noddy Virtue came to prominence in Jamaica 20 years ago as a contestant in the Rising Stars talent contest. He placed second to Christopher Martin. However, his rendition of Cliff’s Rebel In Me made him a fan favorite.

It also earned the endorsement of Cliff.

“I first met him (Jimmy Cliff) in 2011 by his studio (in Kingston). It was not a meeting that was planned. My team and I were in the area and decided to stop by. It was a mystical vibration, as we never expected that he would be there,” Virtue recalled. “He told me that it will only take one song for me to cross over. This is because he thinks I have an international sound. So in that moment he gave me the song Trapped that I recorded and mastered. It will be released soon.”

Cliff wrote and recorded Trapped in 1972 when it was released by Island Records. Bruce Springsteen performed the song for many years as part of his show; his version was released in 1985 as part of the We Are The World album.

Noddy Virtue is from St. Elizabeth parish in southern Jamaica. Just Believe, his first album, was released in 2011.