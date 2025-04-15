Entertainment

Gramps Morgan Featured on Reggae Inspired Children’s Book

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News11 hours ago
0 6 1 minute read

The Gingerbread Mon Children's Book

Gramps Morgan’s new project is a reggae-inspired children’s audiobook entitled, “The Gingerbread Mon”. After Gramps did his album “Positive Vibration”, he started to attract a whole new audience of fans and supporters.

While at a show in Alabama, Gramps was presented with the idea of doing the book. Gramps jumped at the opportunity because he had always wanted to be involved in a children’s book.

Gramps says this book will help many children worldwide learn about Jamaica and Jamaican culture, accent, and lifestyle. Gramps feels like this book will also make reading fun for children. Gramps says he would even be interested in doing voice-overs in the future for Disney, Nickelodeon, and Pixar.

Gramps has crossed over from Reggae into country music by gaining many fans from Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville audience known as the Parrot Heads.

His album “Positive Vibration”received tremendous support from Radio MargaritaVille. Gramps says, “I encourage all parents from around the Caribbeanto get the book.  It’s read by me and written by Kristin McFadden.” He added, “I look forward to touring the schools in Jamaica and reading this book to the kids.” 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News11 hours ago
0 6 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

325 Zappos Lawsuit - Onicia Muller - Just Being Funny

Just Being Funny: I won the dumbest lawsuit ever

October 4, 2020

South Florida Family Reggae Festival returns

August 25, 2006
Cuts of a Diamond Provides Healing for Sandra Rodriguez Bicknell

Cuts of a Diamond Provides Healing for Sandra Rodriguez Bicknell

June 3, 2019

“Africa Fest 2008” ready to excite and satisfy South Florida

April 30, 2008
Back to top button