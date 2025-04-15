Gramps Morgan Featured on Reggae Inspired Children’s Book

Gramps Morgan’s new project is a reggae-inspired children’s audiobook entitled, “The Gingerbread Mon”. After Gramps did his album “Positive Vibration”, he started to attract a whole new audience of fans and supporters.

While at a show in Alabama, Gramps was presented with the idea of doing the book. Gramps jumped at the opportunity because he had always wanted to be involved in a children’s book.

Gramps says this book will help many children worldwide learn about Jamaica and Jamaican culture, accent, and lifestyle. Gramps feels like this book will also make reading fun for children. Gramps says he would even be interested in doing voice-overs in the future for Disney, Nickelodeon, and Pixar.

Gramps has crossed over from Reggae into country music by gaining many fans from Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville audience known as the Parrot Heads.

His album “Positive Vibration”received tremendous support from Radio MargaritaVille. Gramps says, “I encourage all parents from around the Caribbeanto get the book. It’s read by me and written by Kristin McFadden.” He added, “I look forward to touring the schools in Jamaica and reading this book to the kids.”