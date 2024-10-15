Entertainment

Gramps Morgan Meets Country Music Legend George Strait

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama – Gramps Morgan is carving a niche for himself by blending country music with reggae. Recently this success had Gramps Morgan performing on an American nationally televised country music tribute to the legend Dean Dillon on October 9th, 2024 in Huntsville, Alabama.

While there, Gramps Morgan was doing a photo shoot for the show with People Magazine where he met country music Legend, George Strait.

Gramps said, “It was an incredible pleasure to meet this country music legend. He is known as King George but professionally known as George Strait and he has had such a big impact on music and so much on the islands and my life overthe years. With him being 72 years old to hear him singing at sound check, my mind was blown away. It shows you that you can do what you want to do forever and what you love.”

