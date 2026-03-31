Broward Meat & Fish Marks Over a Decade of Empowering Young Women Through Scholarships

SOUTH FLORIDA – There is something deeply meaningful about watching a community come together to invest in the dreams of its young people. For a decade, Broward Meat & Fish has done just that—quietly and consistently supporting the Jamaican Women of Florida Scholarship Program (JWOF). As a result, they have helped to shape the futures of countless young women.

Through this enduring partnership, doors have been opened for students to pursue higher education across the country. They step into fields as diverse as science, medicine, law, education, and the arts. Each scholarship tells a story—not just of academic achievement, but of resilience and hope. In addition, it shows the power of being seen and supported.

Scholarship Recipients

This year, that story continues with two remarkable young women: Abigail Jacquette and Kylin Reynolds. Each was awarded a $5,000 scholarship. This brings Broward Meat & Fish’s total contribution to $70,000 over the years.

Their achievements were celebrated at the JWOF Scholarship Luncheon on March 28 at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale, where family, supporters, and members gathered to honor their journeys.

Abigail Jacquette

Abigail Jacquette, a senior at Coral Reef Senior High School in Miami, is preparing to attend the University of South Florida this fall. She will major in Health Sciences with a concentration in Healthcare Administration on the pre-medical track.

Already, Abigail has shown remarkable dedication—earning her Associate of Arts degree from Miami Dade College through dual enrollment. This is a milestone that speaks to both her discipline and her quiet determination.

Kylin Reynolds

Kylin Reynolds, a senior at North Broward Preparatory School and an International Baccalaureate Diploma candidate, is guided by both passion and purpose. She is currently deciding between attending the University of Florida and Emory University this fall.

Kylin plans to major in Environmental Science with a minor in Marine Ecology, reflecting her deep commitment to sustainability and the natural world. With a love for both environmental studies and dance, she envisions a future where science and the arts intersect. In this vision, she uses creativity to inspire awareness and meaningful change.

In a message that felt as personal as it was inspiring, Broward Meat & Fish owners Denise Lujo and Ruben Lujo shared their pride: “Your achievement is a testament to your hard work, determination, and the bright promise you carry into the future. This scholarship is more than financial support—it is a recognition of your potential and a celebration of the goals you are pursuing. We believe in your journey and are inspired by your ambition.”

They offered a simple but powerful reminder—one that resonates far beyond this moment—that while education opens doors, it is passion that gives life meaning, and heritage that grounds us in who we are.

For the Jamaican Women of Florida, this partnership is more than a sponsorship. It is a relationship built on shared values. It also reflects a real commitment to the community. Their gratitude runs deep. They know Broward Meat & Fish has contributed financially. Additionally, they also know that they stood beside them year after year. It has helped nurture dreams and expand possibilities for young women.

And perhaps that is what makes this story so special. It is not just about scholarships or ceremonies, but about belief—about showing young women that their dreams matter. It shows that their voices are important, and that they are not walking their journeys alone.