Gramps Morgan Joins Marley-Banton Roots and Rhymes Tour

SOUTH FLORIDA – Grammy Award-winning reggae artist Gramps Morgan is set to hit the road this summer as a special guest on Stephen Marley and Buju Banton’s highly anticipated Roots and Rhymes Tour. This adds another powerhouse name to one of reggae’s biggest live events of the year.

Morgan will appear on 12 dates across the tour, kicking off June 26 and running through July 18, bringing together three of reggae’s most influential musical legacies — the Morgan, Marley and Myrie families. Cities on the itinerary include New York, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Detroit, Chicago and several other major U.S. markets.

“This is a very big deal for me,” Morgan said. “Knowing that I get to share a stage with two of my music brothers means everything. We’ve always dreamed of doing a tour like this.” He also reflected on the absence of his late brother, Peetah Morgan, noting that the moment is both celebratory and emotional.

The tour appearance comes amid a busy year for the reggae veteran. In addition to joining Roots and Rhymes, Morgan will continue his solo No Water in My Whiskey tour, including a headline performance in Kansas City on July 4.

Morgan Heritage UK Tour Dates

Following the U.S. run, Morgan will reunite with Morgan Heritage for international festivals and concerts. These include Reggae Land in the United Kingdom on August 1. More UK dates will follow. Morgan will also perform at Reggae Lake in Amsterdam on August 15.

With a summer schedule across the United States and Europe, Morgan joins the Roots and Rhymes Tour. This adds even more excitement to a series with two top reggae acts. It creates a must-see show celebrating the genre’s lasting family dynasties.