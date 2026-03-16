A Night of Excellence, Legacy and Inspiration: Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Gala Shines in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The ballroom of the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel was transformed into a dazzling celebration of achievement and purpose on Saturday, March 14. The 2nd Annual Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Gala unfolded in spectacular fashion.

Guests traveled from across Jamaica and the Diaspora, including the United States and the United Kingdom, to honor fifteen remarkable women whose leadership and contributions continue to shape Jamaica and its global community.

The elegant evening blended prestige, culture and celebration. It delivered what many attendees described as a night reminiscent of a Hollywood awards ceremony.

The program opened with the national anthem followed by Chantae Wright delivering a spell-binding rendition of Andra Day’s ‘Rise Up”. The emcees Paula Anne Porter Jones and Dwight Fraser were then introduced. They guided the audience through a carefully curated evening of greetings, performances and recognition.

Greetings from Political Leaders

Setting the tone for the night, Denzil Thorpe, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, delivered greetings on behalf of portfolio Minister Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange. Thorpe applauded the initiative for shining a spotlight on women whose work strengthens Jamaica’s social, cultural and economic fabric.

Patrons were also warmly welcomed to the capital by Kingston’s mayor, His Worship, Councillor Andrew Swaby. He commended the organizers for celebrating women whose achievements inspire future generations.

A Hollywood-Style Evening of Fine Dining and Entertainment

The gala experience extended far beyond formal accolades. Guests enjoyed a carefully prepared three-course dinner while being treated to a vibrant entertainment showcase highlighting Jamaica’s artistic excellence.

Among the performers was rising talent Akeen Fennell, the 2024 Digital Rising Star winner, alongside performing artist Faybian Grizzle.

A moving performance came from Chantae Wright, an ASHE Performing Arts Company member. She is also the first Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards scholarship recipient. She delivered a powerful presentation supported by fellow members of the ASHE Performing Arts Company.

Honoring Trailblazers

Heading the distinguished list of honorees was Portia Simpson Miller, Jamaica’s first female Prime Minister. Celebrated for her groundbreaking leadership in politics, labour relations and gender advocacy, Simpson-Miller was praised for consistently championing women, youth and the working class.

These are groups often underrepresented in global policy conversations. Accepting the award on her behalf was Angela Brown Burke, who currently serves as spokesperson on Social Protection and Social Transformation.

The 2026 cohort of honorees also included an impressive cross-section of leaders across culture, academia, business, sports and community service: Fae Ellington, J.C. Lodge & Dr. Reem June Daley from London, Professor Minerva Thame, Althea Laing, Cedella Marley, Ionie Ramsay Nelson, Jhaniele Fowler Nembhard, Rhonda Walker Walters, Dr. Terri Karelle Johnson, Hope Markes, Carla Moore, Nancy McLean and Sheila McKeithen, Guest Speaker.

A big thanks to Paul Hamilton, art director, creative director and associate producer was responsible for the award design. His concept was executed by sculptor Robert Cambell. The design was based on this year’s theme: Being Grateful, and hence the use of the grater as part of the motif.

Being Grateful

The evening’s guest speaker, Rev. Dr. Sheila McKeithen, also among the honorees, delivered a heartfelt message of gratitude that resonated deeply with the audience.

“God uses ordinary people to do extraordinary things,” she said, saluting the cohort of women being recognized for their enduring contributions.

McKeithen reminded guests that everyone has a story, noting that the honorees’ journeys represent resilience, faith and dedication. She also paid tribute to the many women who influenced her personal and professional life, reading their names and honoring the memory of those who have passed.

Special Awards and Recognitions

Three special awards were also presented during the ceremony:

Leadership Award: Aloun Ndombet Assamba, accepted by Hope Markes

Aloun Ndombet Assamba, accepted by Hope Markes Cultural Icon Award : Dr. L’Antoinette Stines, accepted by her daughter Amanyea Stines

: Dr. L’Antoinette Stines, accepted by her daughter Amanyea Stines Community Impact Award: presented to Lilith Fuller (New York)

A Growing Legacy

With its blend of recognition, storytelling, and pride, the signature Women’s History Month event continues to grow. The Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Gala is a leading platform that celebrates women’s leadership and impact.

Backed by sponsors including Anara Beauty, DM Floral Designs, Enterprise Jamaica, Jamaica Tourist Board, Studio 116 Creative and Texaco, the event continues to elevate stories of excellence that might otherwise go unsung.

As guests left the Pegasus Ballroom, many felt the evening was truly special. It celebrated great women and reminded Jamaica and the Diaspora of service-led leadership. Best of all, this kind of leadership is built on resilience and vision.

When excellence is recognized, the results can be extraordinary. The second staging of the Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards proved this.