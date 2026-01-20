Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards: Recognizing Women Leaders in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica -The Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Gala will return for its second staging on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel. This event brings renewed focus to the outstanding women whose leadership, service, and innovation continue to shape Jamaica and its global footprint.

Produced by Lyndon Taylor & Associates, the prestigious awards programme honours approximately 15 exceptional Jamaican women. Their contributions span key sectors including business, education, media, hospitality, faith, community service, sports, philanthropy, and the arts.

These women represent excellence not only in professional achievement, but in purpose-driven leadership that uplifts communities and inspires future generations.

“The Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards was created to shine a light on women whose work has too often gone uncelebrated, despite the profound impact they have made,” said Lyndon Taylor, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lyndon Taylor & Associates.

“This gala is about recognition, affirmation, and ensuring that their stories are told with the dignity and prominence they deserve,” he added.

Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Gala Honorees

The Most Hon. Portia Simpson-Miller

Fae Ellington

Rev. Dr. Sheila McKeithen

J.C. Lodge

Dr. Raeem June Daley

Professor Minerva Thame

Althea Laing

Cedella Marley

Ionie Ramsay-Nelson

Jhaniele Fowler-Nembhard

Rhonda Walker-Walters

Dr. Terri-Karelle Johnson

Hope Markes

Carla Moore

Nancy McLean

Host Hotel: Jamaica Pegasus Hotel

Set against the elegant backdrop of the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, the Gala will bring together influential leaders, innovators, corporate executives, creatives, and changemakers. It will be an evening defined by celebration, empowerment, and inspiration.

Beyond its formal grandeur, the event serves as a meaningful platform for storytelling, highlighting the journeys, sacrifices, and achievements of Jamaican women who continue to drive national and regional development.

International Women’s History Month

The timing of the Awards holds particular significance, coinciding with International Women’s History Month. This is a global observance dedicated to recognizing women’s contributions to society. According to Taylor, this alignment reinforces the deeper mission of the initiative.

“International Women’s History Month gives us a powerful lens through which to honour Jamaican women whose influence extends far beyond our borders. Their leadership has helped shape Jamaica, the Caribbean, and the wider Diaspora, and it is only fitting that they are celebrated on a stage that reflects their impact.”

Sponsorship Opportunities

As the Awards continue to grow in stature and reach, organizers are extending an invitation to corporate entities, institutions, and brands to partner with the initiative as sponsors.

“We see this as more than an awards ceremony. It is an opportunity for organizations to align with a cause that genuinely uplifts women, strengthens communities, and contributes to national development. Supporting Jamaican women is an investment in Jamaica’s future,” he said. “Sponsors, he added, benefit not only from brand visibility, but from meaningful engagement with a platform that values excellence, integrity, and social impact.”

Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Founder

At the helm of the Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards is Lyndon Taylor, an award-winning journalist and public relations consultant with a distinguished career in media, communications, and strategic storytelling. He is the Founder and CEO of Lyndon Taylor & Associates. The firm is a boutique media and public relations consultancy headquartered in New York City, with operations in London, United Kingdom.

Taylor previously served as an Account Supervisor in the travel and lifestyle practice at global communications firm Finn Partners, bringing more than a decade of experience across journalism, public relations, and media strategy.

His work has seen him cover and support numerous regional and international events across sectors including entertainment, tourism, transportation, economic development, sports, and culture. This has allowed him to build an extensive global network.

“My passion has always been about narrative, who gets seen, who gets heard, and how stories are shaped. The Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards grew out of that passion and a desire to ensure that women who are driving progress are recognized at the highest level,” he said.

His professional journey also reflects a strong commitment to volunteerism and youth development. Taylor has served the St. Patrick’s Foundation in Kingston and was appointed Media Centre Supervisor for the IX IAAF/Coca-Cola World Junior Championships in Athletics.

He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism and an MA in Journalism from the University of Westminster, as well as an MBA in Media Management from the Metropolitan College of New York (MCNY).

As anticipation builds toward the March 2026 staging, the Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Gala stands as a powerful reminder of the importance of recognition, representation, and respect.

“When we honour women who lead with courage and conviction, we don’t just celebrate their past achievements. We help create space for the next generation to dream bigger, lead boldly, and understand that their contributions matter,” Taylor said.

Through the Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards, Lyndon Taylor & Associates continues to play a vital role in advancing the recognition and development of Jamaican women. These are the women who are shaping progress, locally, regionally, and globally.