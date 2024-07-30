by Howard Campbell

NEW YORK – Having worked for years with firms specializing in Jamaica’s leisure industry, it was only a matter of time before Lyndon Taylor started his own company. On July 19, he launched Lyndon Taylor and Associates in New York City.

Described as a “boutique public relations agency”, Taylor said its focus will be to deliver “innovative and creative PR solutions tailored to help businesses and individuals achieve substantial growth.”

The Jamaican previously worked for 17 years in New York with giant public relations/marketing company Finn Partners. He told South Florida Caribbean News that his media expertise has helped negotiate deals involving major clients.

“While I am Jamaican, I have had the opportunity to live in the United Kingdom and the United States, so the agency will not be limited in its outreach. We will be focusing on the general market and will be dedicated to serving a wide array of clients, including startups looking to establish their brand presence, established businesses seeking to enhance their market visibility and individuals aiming to elevate their personal brand,” he said.

Lyndon Taylor cut his teeth as a journalist working at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), the government communications agency in his native Kingston. He credits his years there for helping him secure comprehensive coverage for major clients in publications such as the New York Times and USA Today.

It is that expertise Taylor will call on for his fledgling company to make inroads in a competitive market which includes the expansive Jamaican Diaspora.

“Given our experience, the Diaspora will be a focus but we will not be limited or constrained. So for those businesses seeking to reach this audience, we have the expertise,” he said.

Taylor attended St. George’s College, one of Jamaica’s leading secondary schools which was founded by Spanish Jesuits in 1850 in Kingston.

His career in communications was formalized by a post graduate diploma in broadcast journalism and a masters in journalism from the University of Westminster in London. Taylor also earned an MBA in Media Management from Metropolitan College of New York.