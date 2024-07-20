Public Relations Consultants Lyndon Taylor & Associates Launches

NEW YORK – Lyndon Taylor & Associates had a successful launch event in New York City, introducing its boutique PR consultancy to the public. The gathering took place at the Flatiron showroom of D’Marsh Couture, an independent designer. Esteemed guests and industry experts attended to show their backing for Lyndon Taylor, the firm’s Founder & CEO.

During the launch event, Lyndon Taylor & Associates demonstrated their forward-thinking approach and dedication to delivering top-notch PR services. By offering customized solutions for every client, the consultancy is striving to establish itself as a leader in the industry by setting high standards.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming support we received at our launch event,” said Lyndon Taylor. “This marks an exciting chapter for our team as we embark on our mission to deliver strategic, impactful PR services to our clients.”

Guests at the event included important people from business, healthcare, travel, media, and entertainment. They talked and shared ideas in a happy and hopeful atmosphere for the future of Lyndon Taylor & Associates.

The evening’s proceedings were ably guided by emcee Heather Grant with entertainment by the talented vocalist A’Lisa.

Throughout the evening, three lucky guests won spot prizes. Donationss were made by partners Jasmine’s Caribbean Restaurant, ROK Hotel Kingston, S Hotel Montego Bay and VIP Attractions.

As Lyndon Taylor & Associates looks ahead, they remain committed to building lasting relationships. Especially, by fostering creativity, and delivering measurable results for their clients.